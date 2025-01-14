Viral Coin Hunt Sparks Vandalism Concerns in Jakarta and Bandung

Jakarta. The recent viral trend surrounding the Koin Jagat app has sparked concerns of public property damage as citizens engage in treasure hunts, leading to the destruction of public facilities. The Jakarta Police have issued a warning to residents to be cautious and preserve public spaces while playing the game.

"We have received information about some damage to facilities. We urge the public to refrain from activities that could harm others or destroy public property," Jakarta Police spokesman Ade Ary Syam Indradi said on Monday.

While no official reports of public property damage have been received in Jakarta thus far, Ade Ary stressed the importance of responsible participation in the Koin Jagat game.

"We encourage everyone to participate responsibly—be mindful of the surroundings, and avoid damaging public spaces," he added.

The trend also occurred in Bandung, West Java, where residents hunting for coins in a park were reported to have damaged several public facilities.

Regarding the possibility of holding the app creators accountable, Ade Ary said that the police are in communication with the Cyber Directorate of the Jakarta Police to investigate further.

Women's Empowerment and Child Protection Minister Arifah Fauzi also expressed concern over the rising trend of Koin Jagat among children. The phenomenon involves people digging up public land in search of virtual coins, which they believe are buried underground, despite the resulting damage to facilities.

"This is a game being propagated by parties whose identities are unknown," Minister Arifah said during a press conference at the Presidential Palace on Tuesday. "It’s important to raise awareness and caution among the public, especially children, against believing in misleading information that leads to irresponsible actions."

Arifah highlighted that the Koin Jagat craze has led to panic and widespread digging, which has caused damage to public property. She stressed the need for further investigation into the origins of the app and the misinformation fueling the frenzy. "We need to understand why this has become so widespread, and take proactive measures," she said.

What Is Koin Jagat?

Koin Jagat is a digital treasure-hunt game launched in February 2023 by Jagat Technology Pte Ltd. The app combines augmented reality with a treasure-hunting concept, similar to the once-popular Pokemon Go. Players search for virtual coins in real-world locations like parks and public buildings, with the coins redeemable for cash prizes.

The app offers three types of coins—bronze, silver, and gold—each with varying prize values. Bronze coins can be exchanged for prizes ranging from Rp 300,000, or approximately $18.5, to Rp 1 million, while silver coins are worth up to Rp 10 million. Gold coins, the rarest, offer rewards up to Rp 100 million.

While the app has become wildly popular, especially among young people, it has also led to controversial issues. Several people have reported the destruction of public spaces, particularly parks, where people dig in search of the elusive virtual coins.

