Visiting Brazilian Minister Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel

Jakarta. The visiting Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Monday condemned the recent surprise attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

Vieira has just wrapped up his bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, during which Brazil expressed his views on global affairs. Only the opening session of the meeting was open to media coverage. But in a presser following the closed-door talks, Vieira revealed that he had told Retno of Brazil’s stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

“I reiterated Brazil’s condemnation of the attacks against Israel, and its condolences to the victims. All parties should immediately stop the violence and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid further escalating the situation,” Vieira told Indonesian reporters.

Brazil is currently chairing the United Nations (UN) Security Council. As chair, Brazil vowed to “redouble multilateral efforts” to contain the spiraling violence and unblock the peace process.

“The current dynamics between Israel and Palestine are unsustainable. A solution is needed to the situation, with Palestine and Israel living together in peace and security within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders,” Vieira said.

Retno did not comment on the Hamas-Israel war during the presser with her press statement mostly focusing on Jakarta’s wish to bolster economic ties with Brazil. Indonesia, however, already issued an official statement in which the Southeast Asian nation urged an immediate end to the violence.

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN,” the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Hamas on Saturday launched surprise attacks on Israel by land, sea, and air, prompting the latter to formally declare war. The Associated Press reported on Monday that the toll had passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

