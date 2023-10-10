Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Visiting Brazilian Minister Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 9, 2023 | 6:05 pm
SHARE
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira gives a press statement after his bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on October 9, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira gives a press statement after his bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta on October 9, 2023. (Antara Photo/Fauzan)

Jakarta. The visiting Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira on Monday condemned the recent surprise attacks by the Palestinian militant group Hamas on Israel.

Vieira has just wrapped up his bilateral talks with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Jakarta, during which Brazil expressed his views on global affairs. Only the opening session of the meeting was open to media coverage. But in a presser following the closed-door talks, Vieira revealed that he had told Retno of Brazil’s stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict.

“I reiterated Brazil’s condemnation of the attacks against Israel, and its condolences to the victims. All parties should immediately stop the violence and exercise maximum restraint in order to avoid further escalating the situation,” Vieira told Indonesian reporters.

Brazil is currently chairing the United Nations (UN) Security Council. As chair, Brazil vowed to “redouble multilateral efforts” to contain the spiraling violence and unblock the peace process.

Advertisement

“The current dynamics between Israel and Palestine are unsustainable. A solution is needed to the situation, with Palestine and Israel living together in peace and security within mutually agreed and internationally recognized borders,” Vieira said.

Retno did not comment on the Hamas-Israel war during the presser with her press statement mostly focusing on Jakarta’s wish to bolster economic ties with Brazil. Indonesia, however, already issued an official statement in which the Southeast Asian nation urged an immediate end to the violence.

“The root of the conflict, namely the occupation of the Palestinian territories by Israel, must be resolved in accordance with the parameters agreed upon by the UN,” the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry posted on the X social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Hamas on Saturday launched surprise attacks on Israel by land, sea, and air, prompting the latter to formally declare war. The Associated Press reported on Monday that the toll had passed 1,100 dead and thousands wounded on both sides.

Read More: Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Pertamina to Host Eco RunFest in November
Special Updates 4 hours ago

Pertamina to Host Eco RunFest in November

 The 2023 Pertamina Eco RunFest in Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Nov. 26.
Israel Vows Complete Siege of Gaza
News 5 hours ago

Israel Vows Complete Siege of Gaza

 Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said authorities would cut electricity and prevent food and fuel from entering Gaza.
Visiting Brazilian Minister Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel
News 6 hours ago

Visiting Brazilian Minister Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel

 Brazilian diplomat Mauro Vieira said he had told his Indonesian counterpart of Brazil's stance on the Hamas-Israel conflict.
Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
Business 9 hours ago

Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding

 Jakarta also tried to persuade Brazil into establishing a joint vaccine production for foot-and-mouth disease, which infects cattle.
Barito Renewables Hits Limit-Up Rule on Market Debut
Business 10 hours ago

Barito Renewables Hits Limit-Up Rule on Market Debut

 Barito Renewables became the 69th company to be listed on the IDX so far this year.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
1
Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
2
Hamas Surprise Attack Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead In Fighting, Retaliation
3
Indonesia Misses Asian Games Target by One Gold Medal
4
Outgoing Minister Syahrul Meets President to Express Gratitude
5
Israel Battles Hamas as Country's Death Toll Reaches 600
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED