Volcanic Activity Intensifies at Mount Merapi, Locals Told to Stay Alert

Klaten, Central Java. Mount Merapi in Central Java unleashed a series of lava avalanches Saturday morning, as authorities raised alerts and warned nearby residents to stay vigilant amid ongoing volcanic activity.

On Saturday morning, 13 lava avalanches were recorded heading southwest toward Bebeng River and Krasak River, reaching a maximum distance of 1,800 meters. The 2,968-meter volcano, which straddles the border between Yogyakarta and Central Java, remains at Level 3 (Alert) status.

In response to the increased volcanic activity, the Klaten Disaster Mitigation Agency (BPBD) has urged residents living on Merapi’s slopes to stay alert and reactivate nightly patrols.

“Merapi is highly active. We urge communities to maintain vigilance and resume night watch activities,” said Anjung Darojati Nuruzzaman, Head of Emergency and Logistics at BPBD Klaten.

Heavy rains in the region have added to the risk. Authorities warn against any activity near Kaliworo River or other upstream channels during downpours due to the potential for dangerous lahar flows.

While recent lava flows have been concentrated toward the southwest, BPBD has called for continued caution among residents on Merapi’s eastern slopes as well.

“Our team is monitoring developments via CCTV and real-time updates from BPPTKG Yogyakarta,” Anjung added.

Thick fog covered the volcano Saturday morning, partially obscuring visibility as authorities maintained close observation.

