Volcanic Eruption Burns Houses in Flores, Killing At Least 9 People

Associated Press
November 4, 2024 | 10:28 am
FILE - Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki spews volcanic materials from its crater during an eruption in East Flores, Indonesia, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Andre Kriting, File)
Maumere. Indonesia’s Disaster Management Agency said Monday that at least nine people have died as a series of volcanic eruptions widens on the remote island of Flores, East Nusa Tenggara.

Authorities raised the danger level and widened the danger zone for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Monday, following a series of eruptions since last week.

The country’s volcanology agency increased the volcano’s alert status to the highest level and more than doubled the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius after midnight on Monday as eruptions became more frequent. It has been spewing thick brownish ash up to 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air every day since Thursday.

The eruption just after midnight on Monday spewed thick brownish ash as high as 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air and hot ashes hit a nearby village, burning down several houses including a convent of Catholic nuns, said Firman Yosef, an official at the Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki monitoring post.

