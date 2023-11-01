Wednesday, November 1, 2023
Volunteer Who Dies in Gaza is Not Indonesian: Gov't

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 31, 2023 | 7:40 pm
Palestinians inspect the rubble of the West mosque destroyed after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike at Shati refugee camp in Gaza City, early Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)
Jakarta. Indonesia announced Tuesday that Ahmad Hasyim, the volunteer who was said to had died in Gaza, was not one of its citizens.

Muslim preacher Salim A Fillah uploaded Monday a post on his Instagram @salimafillah, saying that Ahmad Hasyim had died on duty. According to Salim, the late Ahmad was a volunteer at the Indonesia-based Islamic charity Baitul Maal Merapi Merbabu (BM3). A day later, the Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesman Lalu Muhammad Iqbal told reporters that Ahmad was not an Indonesian national.

“We have clarified to the social media account user [@salimafillah] as well as our sources in Gaza. It is confirmed that the volunteer called Ahmad Hasyim was not Indonesian,” Lalu said via text on Tuesday.

“The [late Ahmad Hasyim] was a local volunteer in Gaza. He was volunteering for one of the Indonesian humanitarian agencies. We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences for his passing,” Lalu said.

There are currently 10 Indonesian nationals still trapped in Gaza, which is central to the conflict between Israel and the militant group Hamas. Indonesia admitted that it was having a hard time getting its citizens out of Gaza. 

“It is not safe yet to evacuate,” Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi told a media briefing at the ASEAN Secretariat in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Read More: Indonesia Explains Why It Took Long for ASEAN to Respond to Gaza Conflict

