VP Candidate Gibran Prioritizes Mayoral Duties Over Campaign Kick-off

Solo. While the campaign season for presidential and vice-presidential candidates commenced on Tuesday, Gibran Rakabuming Raka opted to dedicate the week to his responsibilities as the mayor of Solo.

The running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said that this week would focus on concluding pressing tasks rather than holding specific political rallies.

"Our immediate priorities include the upcoming semifinal and final matches of the U-17 World Cup," Gibran told reporters at city hall, citing one of the key commitments for the week.

The town in Central Java is currently a co-host of the country’s inaugural FIFA tournament along with three other cities.

"Additionally, we are working towards completing the construction of tourist attractions such as Solo Safari and Balekambang," the eldest son of President Joko Widodo said. "No political rallies. I’m dedicated to completing my ongoing tasks first."

Recent surveys position Prabowo and Gibran as the frontrunners in the upcoming three-way election. Their campaign team clarified earlier that there were no scheduled campaign activities for Tuesday.

At 36 years old, Gibran stands as the youngest candidate since the introduction of direct presidential elections in 2004. Initially deemed ineligible due to the minimum age requirement of 40, Gibran became eligible following a ruling by the Constitutional Court last month, which made exceptions for candidates who have held elected public offices.

