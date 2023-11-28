Tuesday, November 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

VP Candidate Gibran Prioritizes Mayoral Duties Over Campaign Kick-off

Wijayanti Putri
November 28, 2023 | 12:27 pm
SHARE
Vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka greets his supporters during a morning walk event on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Makassar, South Sulawesi, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hasrul Said)
Vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka greets his supporters during a morning walk event on Jalan Jenderal Sudirman, Makassar, South Sulawesi, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (Antara Photo/Hasrul Said)

Solo. While the campaign season for presidential and vice-presidential candidates commenced on Tuesday, Gibran Rakabuming Raka opted to dedicate the week to his responsibilities as the mayor of Solo.

The running mate of presidential candidate Prabowo Subianto said that this week would focus on concluding pressing tasks rather than holding specific political rallies.

"Our immediate priorities include the upcoming semifinal and final matches of the U-17 World Cup," Gibran told reporters at city hall, citing one of the key commitments for the week.

The town in Central Java is currently a co-host of the country’s inaugural FIFA tournament along with three other cities.

Advertisement

"Additionally, we are working towards completing the construction of tourist attractions such as Solo Safari and Balekambang," the eldest son of President Joko Widodo said. "No political rallies. I’m dedicated to completing my ongoing tasks first." 

Recent surveys position Prabowo and Gibran as the frontrunners in the upcoming three-way election. Their campaign team clarified earlier that there were no scheduled campaign activities for Tuesday.

At 36 years old, Gibran stands as the youngest candidate since the introduction of direct presidential elections in 2004. Initially deemed ineligible due to the minimum age requirement of 40, Gibran became eligible following a ruling by the Constitutional Court last month, which made exceptions for candidates who have held elected public offices.

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Finance Minister Demands Results from Graft-Tainted Internet Project 
Business 2 hours ago

Finance Minister Demands Results from Graft-Tainted Internet Project 

 The graft scandal surrounding the 4G internet infrastructure project incurred losses amounting to Rp 8 trillion for the state.
127 Malaysians, Suspected Victims of Job Scams, Rescued from Myanmar Fighting
News 3 hours ago

127 Malaysians, Suspected Victims of Job Scams, Rescued from Myanmar Fighting

 The Malaysian government was asked to help evacuate an Indonesian and a Hong Kong citizen from the area.
Ganjar Launches Presidential Campaign in Remote Merauke Villages
News 4 hours ago

Ganjar Launches Presidential Campaign in Remote Merauke Villages

 Ganjar pledged to establish at least one healthcare center in every village nationwide if elected.
Here Are Things Presidential Candidates Must Avoid Doing during Campaign Season
News 6 hours ago

Here Are Things Presidential Candidates Must Avoid Doing during Campaign Season

 Sanctions for any violations could range from a warning or disqualification to criminal prosecution.
VP Candidate Gibran Prioritizes Mayoral Duties Over Campaign Kick-off
News 7 hours ago

VP Candidate Gibran Prioritizes Mayoral Duties Over Campaign Kick-off

 Recent surveys position Prabowo and Gibran as the frontrunners in the upcoming three-way election.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta
1
Ganjar to Launch Campaign in Papua, Prabowo and Anies Commence in Greater Jakarta
2
Indonesia Wants to Wrap Up Trade Pact Talks with EU Before Elections
3
Nawawi to be Installed as New KPK Chairman Replacing Embattled Firli
4
It’s Absurd to See War in 'Super Modern' World: Jokowi
5
State-Owned Enterprises Yield Rp 74 Trillion in Dividends
Opini Title
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
Indonesia in Global Economic Map: Reflection from APEC Leaders’ Week in San Francisco
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
G7’s Anti-Coercion Campaign against China Could Backfire
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Your Cloud Strategy’s Achilles Heel – (No) Resilience by Design
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED