VP Gibran Calls for Peaceful Regional Elections After Deadly Sampang Altercation

Agnes Valentina Christa
November 20, 2024 | 5:20 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)
President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka lead a cabinet meeting at the State Palace in Jakarta, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak)

Jakarta. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka urged the Election Supervisory Body (Bawaslu) to ensure the 2024 elections are conducted peacefully and without violence, following a deadly incident in Sampang, East Java.

"We do not want the incident in Sampang to happen again anywhere. All parties must actively prevent and detect issues early," Gibran said in a speech at Monas, Central Jakarta, on Wednesday.

The violence was triggered by tensions between residents supporting opposing candidates in the 2024 Pilkada election. The altercation resulted in the death of Jimmy Sugito, who was severely injured during the confrontation.

Gibran emphasized the need for a peaceful and smooth election process, urging Bawaslu to conduct impartial oversight. He also echoed President Prabowo Subianto’s message to the public, stressing the importance of unity despite political differences. "Our diversity and differences are strengths for Indonesia’s democracy," he said.

Advertisement

"Let’s ensure the 2024 Regional Elections do not result in another casualty," Gibran added.

In response, Bawaslu Chairman Rahmat Bagja acknowledged the tensions but did not anticipate the deadly outcome. He pledged to strengthen coordination with local police to prevent similar incidents in the future.

"We regret the Sampang incident, but we had already predicted the tense situation. High-risk areas were identified, but we didn’t expect it to escalate into a murder," Rahmat said.

Rahmat explained that the incident occurred after the candidates had left, leading to a security lapse. He confirmed that tensions had been brewing between residents even before the candidates departed.

"Initially, the candidates were escorted by security forces. After they left, there was no security in place," he said.

Rahmat called for greater involvement of the community and religious leaders to prevent such incidents in the future. He also confirmed that sanctions would be imposed on those involved in the altercation, as the incident had escalated to a criminal offense.

The 2024 Regional Elections will be held across 37 provinces, 415 regencies, and 93 cities, with 1,557 candidate pairs competing, including 1,169 regent and vice regent pairs and 285 mayor and vice mayor pairs.

Tags:
#Elections
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst
Business 32 minutes ago

VAT Hike Could Hamper Economic Growth: Analyst

 The VAT hike could backfire, negatively affecting both purchasing power and living costs.
VP Gibran Calls for Peaceful Regional Elections After Deadly Sampang Altercation
News 33 minutes ago

VP Gibran Calls for Peaceful Regional Elections After Deadly Sampang Altercation

 VP Gibran urges Bawaslu to ensure peaceful, violence-free 2024 elections after a deadly incident in Sampang, East Java.
Bank Indonesia Maintains Key Interest Rates at 6%
Business 3 hours ago

Bank Indonesia Maintains Key Interest Rates at 6%

  Bank Indonesia (BI) has decided to maintain the BI Rate at 6 percent to keep inflation within the target range of 2.5 percent
KPK Leadership Candidates Clash Over the Future of Sting Operations
News 3 hours ago

KPK Leadership Candidates Clash Over the Future of Sting Operations

 OTT is a KPK method to apprehend corruption suspects red-handed, often during bribery exchanges
Indonesia Seeks to Curb $62 Billion in Online Gambling Funds Flowing Abroad
News 3 hours ago

Indonesia Seeks to Curb $62 Billion in Online Gambling Funds Flowing Abroad

 The Communications Ministry and PPATK have teamed up to combat the outflow of funds linked to online gambling activities.
News Index

Most Popular

Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
1
Marselino Ferdinan’s Brace Leads Indonesia to 2-0 Win Over Saudi Arabia
2
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Shin Tae-yong Aims for Crucial Win in World Cup Qualifier
3
Prabowo’s Directive Halts Major Infrastructure Projects
4
How A Second Trump Presidency Will Impact Indonesian Economy
5
Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED