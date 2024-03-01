VP Gibran Has Friendly Chat with Lawrence Wong

Jakarta. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka hosted a meeting with Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Wednesday, where he shared memories of his years as a student in Singapore.

Gibran studied at Orchid Park Secondary School and earned his undergraduate diploma from the Management Development Institute of Singapore in 2010.

The meeting was intentionally designed to be personal and informal, according to Vice Foreign Minister Arrmanatha Nasir.

“During the meeting, the vice president shared his experience of living in Singapore, which helped him gain a deeper understanding of the culture and people of our neighboring country,” Arrmanatha said afterward.

He added that the meeting gave Gibran and Wong a chance to connect on a personal level, an important aspect for fostering closer bilateral ties.

Gibran also spoke to Wong about Indonesia’s mining industrialization policy, which bans the export of raw minerals and ores. He expressed hope that Singapore would support this policy, Arrmanatha said.

The mining industrialization policy was introduced by former President Joko Widodo, Gibran’s father, with the goal of adding value to mining commodities. This strategy is expected to significantly increase the value of Indonesia’s mining exports.

Gibran conveyed to Wong that a more prosperous Indonesia would contribute to stronger regional economic growth, Arrmanatha added.

