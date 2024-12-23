VP Gibran Highlights Government's Strong Commitment to Children's Welfare

Jakarta. The Prabowo Subianto administration has designed various programs to boost the productivity of the younger generation. One of them is the free nutritious meal program (MBG), aimed at supporting the growth of a generation free from stunting, Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka said on Sunday.

In addition, the government is addressing stunting and extreme poverty, targeting a reduction and eventual elimination of both issues in Indonesia.

"President Prabowo always emphasizes the importance of handling stunting. If possible, stunting should be completely eradicated. Extreme poverty must also be significantly reduced," said Gibran during his visit to the Indonesian Christian Church (GKI) Wahid Hasyim in Jakarta.

To realize the vision of Indonesia Golden 2025, the government is also focusing on improving education in Indonesia. Gibran mentioned that by 2025, Indonesia's education budget will reach the highest amount in history.

The funds will be used to renovate damaged schools and ensure adequate educational facilities across Indonesia. Additionally, the government will enhance educational support tools and facilities, such as laboratories and educational technology, to ensure that every child has sufficient access.

"We want to ensure that every child has access to proper educational facilities to support their learning," he said.

During the visit, Gibran took the opportunity to engage in a dialogue with the youth congregation at GKI. He emphasized the importance of the younger generation's role in national development. According to him, Indonesia's future depends on the contribution of productive young people in realizing the vision of Indonesia Golden 2045.

"Indonesia will soon be filled with productive young people. This is a great opportunity for Indonesia to become a developed nation. Young people like you are the key," he said. After the dialogue, Gibran also distributed Christmas gifts to the youth congregation at GKI.

Previously, in the past few days, Gibran was scheduled to visit several other churches across Indonesia. These visits were aimed at ensuring that Christmas celebrations are conducted smoothly, safely, and comfortably for the Christian community.

