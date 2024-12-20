VP Gibran: Jatiluhur I Water Supply System to Serve 1.9 Million People

Jakarta. Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka visited the Jatiluhur I regional drinking water supply system (SPAM) on Jalan Mayor Hasibuan, East Bekasi, Bekasi City, West Java, on Friday.

During the visit, Vice President Gibran emphasized the crucial role of clean water in supporting government efforts to combat stunting, particularly for pregnant women and infants.

"The President is deeply concerned about the issue of stunting. There are many aspects we need to address, such as the health of pregnant women, babies, food needs, sanitation, drainage, and, most importantly, clean water," he said.

He highlighted that clean water is essential for meeting nutritional needs and maintaining healthy sanitation.

The visit was aimed at ensuring the readiness of the Jatiluhur I SPAM, which is designed to supply clean water to Jakarta, Bekasi City, Bekasi Regency, and Karawang Regency.

This project, which began in January 2022, officially started commercial operations on Dec. 18. With a capacity of 4,750 liters per second, SPAM Jatiluhur I is expected to gradually serve 380,000 household connections over the next five years, providing high-quality clean water to around 1.9 million people across the four regions.

