VP Gibran's 'Lapor Mas Wapres' Faces Prank Reports

Mita Amalia Hapsari
November 18, 2024 | 8:04 pm
Starting November 11, Indonesian citizens can now directly voice their concerns to the country's youngest Vice President, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, through the newly launched "Lapor Mas Wapres" public complaint service.

Jakarta. The Presidential Office has acknowledged that frivolous reports have flooded the "Lapor Mas Wapres" complaint service. In response, the system is being refined to improve efficiency and effectiveness.

“The system is being enhanced as many reports have been non-serious, including some from colleagues making playful submissions,” said Hasan Nasbi, Head of the Presidential Communication Office, during a press briefing at the State Secretariat Ministry in Central Jakarta on Monday.

Hasan explained that the Lapor Mas Wapres team is developing a system to filter out invalid or trivial complaints before addressing them.

Introduced on Nov. 11, the "Lapor Mas Wapres" service allows Indonesians to report their concerns directly to Vice President Gibran Rakabuming via WhatsApp at 081117042207. However, some users have reported issues with their messages, citing undelivered status indicated by a single checkmark.

In addition to the digital platform, citizens can file complaints in person at the Vice President’s Secretariat office on Jalan Kebon Sirih, Central Jakarta. The office operates from Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a daily limit of 50 face-to-face complaints, subject to change based on staff and facility availability.

“We are implementing a filtering system to ensure that only valid and actionable complaints are processed,” Hasan added.

The Lapor Mas Wapres initiative integrates with the National Public Service Complaint Management System (SP4N), which coordinates with various ministries and government agencies. Hasan emphasized that the service enhances the government’s existing platform, which had limited public awareness.

“With the Vice President’s initiative, more people are becoming aware of the lapor.co.id platform, which has resolved over 90 percent of valid complaints submitted,” Hasan said.

