W. Java Governor’s Vasectomy-for-Aid Plan Sparks Backlash

Jakarta. A proposal by West Java Governor Dedi Mulyadi to make vasectomy a requirement for receiving social assistance has sparked strong reactions from religious and political leaders across Indonesia.

Dedi is urging men from low-income households to undergo vasectomies as part of a new birth control initiative aimed at reducing poverty in the province. As an incentive, men who undergo the procedure would receive a Rp 500,000 ($30) cash reward.

“We want to ensure that help is distributed fairly across families. If vasectomy helps balance the load, then it should be considered,” Dedi said recently.

However, the proposal has faced opposition, particularly from religious groups. The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) of West Java disagrees with the plan, stating that vasectomy is haram (forbidden) under Islamic law. MUI’s fatwa (religious edict) banning vasectomy has been in place since 1979 and was reaffirmed in 2012. The council raised concerns that the procedure could lead to infertility and might be misused for immoral purposes, such as extramarital affairs.

In response, Family Development Minister Wihaji clarified the government’s position. “We will follow the advice of the MUI on this matter,” he said during a visit to Tigaraksa, Tangerang, on Monday. “Vasectomy is not a new issue. In 2012, the MUI permitted it under strict conditions: the man must be at least 35 years old, have two children, and receive his wife’s consent.”

“We will adhere to the conditions set by the MUI,” Wihaji added. “Any decision on this matter must align with religious principles.”

Ahmad Fahrur Rozi, head of the Religious Affairs division of Nahdlatul Ulama (PBNU), Indonesia's largest Islamic organization, also weighed in, saying vasectomy should not be made a condition for receiving social assistance.

“There are other methods of family planning that are more widely accepted and less controversial,” Ahmad told Beritasatu.com on Monday.

Governor Dedi defended his proposal, arguing that vasectomy does not permanently render men infertile and can be reversed if needed. “Vasectomy is not a matter of losing masculinity. It’s simply a method to control reproduction,” he said. He added that public misconceptions could be addressed through better education.

Despite Dedi’s defense, the proposal has raised ethical and human rights concerns. Social Affairs Minister Saifullah Yusuf urged a thorough review of the idea. “Social aid should be about protection and improving people’s lives, not imposing conditions that might violate human rights or religious beliefs,” he said.

“If additional requirements such as vasectomy are to be introduced for receiving aid, there must be broader discussions with all stakeholders. This includes consultations with religious groups and human rights organizations,” Yusuf concluded.

