A man walks past a damaged house in Jorong Pinagar, a village in West Pasaman District, West Sumatra, on Friday. (Antara Photo/Iggoy el Fitra)

W. Sumatra Quake Death Toll Rises to 10

BY :JAKARTA GLOBE

FEBRUARY 27, 2022

Jakarta. West Sumatra's earthquake has caused at least ten people to die, 388 injured, and more than 13,000 people displaced from their homes, Indonesia's disaster mitigation agency said on Sunday.

Abdul Muhari, the interim head of the Center for Disaster Data, Information and Communication of the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB), said on Sunday that apart from the victims, four were still missing under a landslide in Pasaman district. 

Abdul said that most of the refugees came from the West Pasaman district, with around 10,000 people dispersed in 35 refugee points located in Talamau, Pasaman, and Kinali districts. 

A 6.2 magnitude earthquake rocked West Pasaman on Friday at around 08:39 a.m. local time, according to the initial report from the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG). The agency later revised its report, saying the earthquake was 6.1 magnitude with an epicenter at 10 kilometers below the surface. 

The shocks destroyed 103 houses, thee schools, two houses of worship, and several government buildings, with 1,307 homes that were lightly damaged, BNPB said. Singapore and the southern Malayan peninsula also felt the shocks but reported no damage or casualties. 

The local governments have set the earthquake emergency response period for 14 days, ending on March 10. During the emergency response period, the local governments provide resources covering rescue and evacuation operations,  fulfillment of basic needs, protection of vulnerable groups, and refugee management.

