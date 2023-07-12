Wednesday, July 12, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Wang Yi, Lavrov Sit Together for Trilateral Talks with Indonesia

Jayanty Nada Shofa
July 12, 2023 | 7:28 pm
SHARE
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi host a trilateral meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta on July 12, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi host a trilateral meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi in Jakarta on July 12, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)

Jakarta. Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi on Wednesday brought together Chinese and Russian top diplomats, Wang Yi and Sergey Lavrov, for a trilateral meeting in Jakarta.

Retno was seen sitting in the middle with Wang Yi on her right side and Lavrov on her left. The meeting mostly took place behind closed doors.

Wang Yi attended the dialogue on behalf of Chinese Foreign Affairs Minister Qin Gang, who could not make it to the Jakarta talks due to health reasons. Wang Yi was formerly in Qin Gang's ministerial post and is now leading China’s Central Foreign Affairs Commission. 

Later in the day, Indonesia hosted another trilateral meeting with Australian senior diplomat Penny Wong and her Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar. 

Advertisement

“Indonesia is open to communicate and have dialogues with anyone,” Retno told reporters shortly after the three-way talks.

“But at the same time, Indonesia is very firm and consistent when it comes to issues that are related to upholding international laws as well as the values and principles of the UN Charter,” Retno said.

Wang Yi, Lavrov Sit Together for Trilateral Talks with Indonesia
Indonesia holds a three-way talk with Australia and India in Jakarta on July 12, 2023. Indian Foreign Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) and her Australian counterpart Penny Wong are taking part in the dialogue with Indonesia's top diplomat Retno Marsudi on the center. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana)

According to Retno, the two trilateral dialogues put emphasis on the countries’ relations with ASEAN. She added the four ministers expressed support towards ASEAN centrality, as well as Indonesia’s chairmanship of the Southeast Asian bloc.

All visiting foreign ministers are scheduled to take part in bilateral meetings with ASEAN in Jakarta on Thursday. Russia, China, India, and Australia are all dialogue partners to ASEAN. Those countries, with the exception of Russia, have established a comprehensive strategic partnership with the 10-member grouping.

Read More:
Saudi Arabia Becomes 51st Country to Ink ASEAN's Amity Treaty

Tags:
#Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Golkar Considers New Coalition for Airlangga’s Presidential Bid
News 2 hours ago

Golkar Considers New Coalition for Airlangga’s Presidential Bid

 Airlangga's nomination is in limbo after the United Development Party (PPP) abandoned the coalition with Golkar Party.
Lavrov Stays Tight-Lipped after Talks with Indonesia, China
News 2 hours ago

Lavrov Stays Tight-Lipped after Talks with Indonesia, China

 Lavrov recently attended a three-way dialogue with Chinese senior diplomat Wang Yi and Indonesian Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi.
Wang Yi, Lavrov Sit Together for Trilateral Talks with Indonesia
News 4 hours ago

Wang Yi, Lavrov Sit Together for Trilateral Talks with Indonesia

 Wang Yi attended the dialogue on behalf of Qin Gang, who could not make it to the Jakarta talks due to health reasons.
Supreme Court Secretary Detained after Failed Pre-Trial Motion
News 6 hours ago

Supreme Court Secretary Detained after Failed Pre-Trial Motion

 Hasbi is detained for the next 20 days at the KPK’s detention facility in Jakarta.
Two Pertamina Subsidiaries to Conduct IPO
Business 7 hours ago

Two Pertamina Subsidiaries to Conduct IPO

 Pertamina Bina Medika and Pertamina International Shipping seek to raise fresh capital to expand businesses with the IPO.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta
1
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Join ASEAN Talks in Jakarta
2
$3.5 Billion Jababeka Movieland Launched as Indonesian Answer to Hollywood
3
Thailand Says Past Meeting on Myanmar Remains within ASEAN Framework
4
Gov’t Invites Public to Trial Latest Commuter Train LRT
5
ASEAN Urges 5 States to Sign Commitments to Never Using Nukes in Region
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED