‘Want It Fast? Pay Up’: KPK Exposes Extortion Methods Targeting Foreign Workers

Yustinus Paat
June 7, 2025 | 1:27 pm
This undated photo shows clothes and detainee vests hanging in front of an open cell at the detention facility of the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) in Jakarta. (Photo courtesy of KPK)
Jakarta. There’s a saying in Indonesia: “Why make it easy if you can make it difficult?” It’s a phrase often used to describe the country’s notoriously convoluted bureaucracy, and it captures perfectly the scandal now rocking the Manpower Ministry.

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named eight officials from the Ministry as suspects in a sweeping bribery case involving the extortion of companies applying for foreign worker permits. Investigators allege the officials collected Rp 53.7 billion ($3.3 million) in illicit payments between 2019 and 2024 through a systematic abuse of the foreign labor approval process.

The suspects include former and current directors within the ministry’s Directorate General for Labor Placement and Employment Expansion (Binapenta) and the Directorate for the Control of Foreign Workers (PPTKA). Among them are Suhartono (SUH), Haryanto (HAR), Wisnu Pramono (WP), Devi Anggraeni (DA), and several verification staff accused of demanding money to approve RPTKA documents, mandatory for employing foreign workers in Indonesia.

“In processing the RPTKA applications, ministry officials are alleged to have extorted applicants,” said Acting KPK Director of Investigations Budi Sukmo Wibowo. “If the applicants didn’t pay, their documents were delayed, ignored, or left incomplete. But those who paid were prioritized.”

The RPTKA (Expatriate Placement Plan) is a prerequisite for obtaining both work and residency permits. Without it, companies face daily fines of up to Rp 1 million per foreign worker. This pressure reportedly forced many to comply with the illegal demands.

The scheme operated through a mix of online manipulation and face-to-face interactions. Verification officers only informed paying applicants of missing documents through WhatsApp, while others were left in the dark. In some cases, bribe requests were made directly during in-person visits to the ministry, complete with bank account numbers provided for payment transfers.

The KPK says the bribes were funneled up the chain of command and even used to fund unofficial ministry activities like weekly staff dinners. Around 85 employees allegedly received portions of the illicit funds, with roughly Rp 8.9 billion shared among them. About Rp 5 billion has reportedly been returned by staffers, including administrative personnel and office workers.

The largest individual beneficiary was Haryanto, a senior official who once led both the PPTKA and Binapenta divisions, allegedly receiving Rp 18 billion. Others named include Putri Citra Wahyoe (Rp 13.9 billion), Gatot Widiartono (Rp 6.3 billion), and Devi Anggraeni (Rp 2.3 billion). Even lower-ranking staff reportedly collected millions.

Budi said the case may expand beyond extortion charges, adding that investigators are also looking into money laundering allegations. “We’re considering applying the money laundering law because this practice has been going on since 2012,” Budi said Friday. “It will help us recover assets more effectively from the individuals involved.”

If the extortion scheme indeed dates back to 2012, it would mean it began during the tenure of National Awakening Party (PKB) chairman Muhaimin Iskandar, who served as Manpower Minister under President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. His successors include Hanif Dhakiri (2014–2019) and Ida Fauziyah (2019–2024).

“From Minister HD (Hanif Dhakiri) to IF (Ida Fauziyah), we will seek clarification from them regarding the practices carried out under their watch,” Budi said at the KPK’s Merah Putih Building in South Jakarta on Thursday.

