Murder defendant Richard Eliezer kneels before the parents of the victim, Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, at the South Jakarta courthouse on October 25, 2022. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Watch: Accused Cop Killer Kneels before Victim’s Parents

BY :BTV

OCTOBER 27, 2022

Jakarta. Second Patrolman Richard Eliezer, who stands trial for charges of murdering fellow officer Brigadier Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat, kneeled down before the victim’s parents to beg an apology during a hearing at the South Jakarta District Court on Tuesday.

Richard shot an unarmed Yosua multiple times at a close range on the order of police general Ferdy Sambo at the latter’s official residence on July 8, according to his indictment.

Yosua’s mother Rosti Simanjuntak appeared to ignore Richard but she later accepted the handshake. 

The couple was presented at the court by prosecutors to deliver their testimony.

Rosti and her husband Samuel Hutabarat told Richard to speak the truth and stop inventing stories about their slain son.

Richard could face the death penalty if convicted of premeditated murder.

 

