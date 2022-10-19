Watch: Dramatic Scene as Jakarta Mosque’s Dome Collapses in Fire

The dome of the Jami Mosque at Jakarta Islamic Center complex in North Jakarta catches fire on October 19, 2022. (Emral Firdiansyah)

Jakarta. The large dome of the Jami Mosque in North Jakarta caught fire and collapsed at around 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday during renovation works, sending thick black smoke into the air.

The mosque is located at the building complex belonging to the Jakarta Islamic Center, a think-tank on Islamic studies and development.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident.

The cause of the incident is being investigated and police said four workers of the contractor company tasked with renovating the mosque have been interrogated.