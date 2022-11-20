NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Hundreds of people surround Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as he arrives at Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java, to attend the Muhammadiyah National Conference on November 20, 2022. (Videography)

Watch: Ganjar Steals the Show at Muhammadiyah Conference

BY :BTV

NOVEMBER 20, 2022

Solo. Central Java Governor Gandjar Pranowo was struggling to get through hundreds of people who immediately surrounded him as he arrived at Manahan Stadium in the Central Java town of Solo to attend the Muhammadiyah National Conference on Saturday.

Men and women, old and young wanted to shake hands or take a selfie with Ganjar, who is leading polls for the 2024 presidential election.

Advertisement

“Ganjar for president,” a man shouted. 

“He is my president,” added the other.

Ganjar, a politician of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), revealed his presidential aspiration for the first time during an interview with BTV channel last month.

He arrived at the Muhammadiyah conference to accompany President Joko Widodo during the opening ceremony.

Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s second-largest Muslim organization, is expected to elect a new chairman during the two-day conference.

 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Politics
KEYWORDS :
Ganjar Pranowo
Mihammadiyah Conference
2024 Presidential Election
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE