Watch: Ganjar Steals the Show at Muhammadiyah Conference

Hundreds of people surround Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo as he arrives at Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java, to attend the Muhammadiyah National Conference on November 20, 2022. (Videography)

Solo. Central Java Governor Gandjar Pranowo was struggling to get through hundreds of people who immediately surrounded him as he arrived at Manahan Stadium in the Central Java town of Solo to attend the Muhammadiyah National Conference on Saturday.

Men and women, old and young wanted to shake hands or take a selfie with Ganjar, who is leading polls for the 2024 presidential election.

“Ganjar for president,” a man shouted.

“He is my president,” added the other.

Ganjar, a politician of the ruling Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), revealed his presidential aspiration for the first time during an interview with BTV channel last month.

He arrived at the Muhammadiyah conference to accompany President Joko Widodo during the opening ceremony.

Muhammadiyah, Indonesia’s second-largest Muslim organization, is expected to elect a new chairman during the two-day conference.