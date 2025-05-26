Watch Indonesia vs Japan for Free at Gelora Bung Karno – Join the Crowd!

Jakarta. Decisive Match Against Japan in the Third Round of 2026 World Cup Qualifiers to Be Held on Tuesday, June 10

For supporters of the Indonesian National Team who want to enjoy the match between Indonesia and Japan in a festive atmosphere, there will be a free public viewing event at the Gelora Bung Karno (GBK) area in Senayan, Jakarta, on Tuesday.

The final group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers will be held in Japan, which has already secured the group's top spot and qualified for the final rounds. Indonesia also advanced to the playoffs after finishing in the top four of the group despite still having another match to play.

The event starts at 3:00 p.m., while the match itself kicks off at 5:35 p.m. Jakarta time. The public viewing will take place at the Official Garuda Store GBK and is open to everyone free of charge.

The event will feature various exciting entertainment, including quizzes, games, and fun door prizes.

“FREE ENTRY. Official Garuda Store, GBK. Games, Quiz & Doorprize with Shakti. Let’s support the Indonesian National Team together!” wrote the official X account of Timnas Indonesia on Sunday, June 8.

Garuda supporters are encouraged to attend in person and unite their spirit in support of Marselino Ferdinan and the team’s final push in this stage.

