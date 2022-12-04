Watch: Motorcycle Theft in Broad Daylight Caught on Camera

Jakarta. Two men on a motorcycle stopped at a boarding house in West Jakarta on Thursday and successfully stole a scooter parked in front of the entrance to the building during the morning rush hour.

One of the burglars first checked if there was someone in the house and then picked a red Vespa scooter -- the closest to the main road of three motorcycles parked on the terrace.

It took just a few minutes for the burglar to break the lock, allegedly using a T-shaped metal, as his colleague watched around the scene. Busy traffic can be seen just in front of the cramped terrace.

They then switched roles: the second man rode the stolen scooter and the first got away with their bike, disappearing immediately in the crowded traffic on Jalan Meruya Selatan in Kembangan area.

“The scooter was still there at around 8:00 a.m. as I went upstairs. But when I was about to buy lunch at 1:00 p.m., it has gone,” the scooter owner, Raditya Adhitama, told BTV on Saturday.

“From the CCTV [security camera] footage, the burglars broke the steering lock with a T-shaped metal,” the Mercu Buana University student said.