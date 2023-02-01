Watch: Slain Officer's Mother Reacts to Death Sentence Verdict for Ferdy Sambo

Rosti Siimanjuntak arrives at the South Jakarta District Court carrying the photograph of her slain son Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat before the court delivers the verdict to alleged murderer Ferdy Sambo on February 13, 2023. (Joanito de Saojoao)

Jakarta. The mother of slain officer Nofriansyah Yosua Hutabarat said on Monday the death sentence delivered to the accused murderer, disgraced police general Ferdy Sambo is “a miracle from God sent through the judges” and that she is satisfied with the verdict.

“Our prayers and hopes have been answered. God extends His miracle through the hands of judges,” Rosti Simanjuntak told BTV’s Fristian Griec at the South Jakarta District Court.

Her remarks came only minutes after a three-member panel presided over by Judge Wahyu Iman Santoso found Ferdy guilty of premeditated murder and delivered the maximum punishment under the Penal Code.

The verdict rules out Ferdy’s claim that Yosua had raped his wife, Putri Candrawathi, the narrative he used as an argument to defend a motive for the murder. But the judges stated that there is no evidence to support the rape accusation.

“We are pleading to the judges to restore my son’s reputation,” Rosti said when asked about that matter.

Fristian asked if Rosti looked Ferdy in the face when the sentence was being read out.

“I don’t care about his face. I care only about his sentence. What constantly appears in front of me is [the face] of my son, Nofriansyah Yosua,” she replied, holding the photograph of her son.

She then turned the anger to Putri, who has repeatedly told the court, without offering evidence, that Yosua had raped her.

“PC is the main cause of the brutal murder of my son,” Rosti said, calling Putri by initials.

Putri was eventually sentenced to 20 years in prison later in the day for assisting Ferdy in the murder.

According to the judges, Yosua was shot at close range multiple times by a fellow officer on Ferdy’s order on July 8 last year. Evidence suggests that Ferdy himself opened fire at the victim to make sure he wouldn’t survive, according to the verdict.

Three other defendants are expecting their verdicts on Tuesday and Wednesday.