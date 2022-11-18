NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

A woman disrupts the presidential motorcade to shake hands with President Joko Widodo in Badung, Bali, on November 17, 2022. (Videography)

Watch: Woman Disrupts Jokowi’s Motorcade in Bali and Pulled Away by Guards

BY :BTV

NOVEMBER 18, 2022

Bali. An unidentified woman triggered members of the presidential security force to take action after she disrupted President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s motorcade and reach out her hand through the car window in the Bali district of Badung on Thursday.

The motorcade was moving slowly on its way to a local market in the district where Jokowi is slated to hand social assistance. In many previous events, the president usually let the car window open as he greeted people along the street.

Advertisement

The woman dangerously crossed the street right in front of the president’s car and shook hands with Jokowi.

She didn’t immediately leave as the car kept moving and Jokowi’s guards struggled for a moment to pull her away.

“I was in the same car with the president. A woman suddenly disrupted the motorcade because she wanted to shake hands and get a t-shirt from the president,” Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said in a video message.

"She wouldn’t quickly release her hand from the handshake because of his love of the president. When the president asked her to release her hand she wouldn’t listen so he asked security guards to help him without excessive measures and they pulled the woman away,” Pramono said.

 

SHARE
TAGS:
#Social
KEYWORDS :
President Motorcade
jokowi
Joko Widodo
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE