Watch: Woman Disrupts Jokowi’s Motorcade in Bali and Pulled Away by Guards

A woman disrupts the presidential motorcade to shake hands with President Joko Widodo in Badung, Bali, on November 17, 2022. (Videography)

Bali. An unidentified woman triggered members of the presidential security force to take action after she disrupted President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo’s motorcade and reach out her hand through the car window in the Bali district of Badung on Thursday.

The motorcade was moving slowly on its way to a local market in the district where Jokowi is slated to hand social assistance. In many previous events, the president usually let the car window open as he greeted people along the street.

The woman dangerously crossed the street right in front of the president’s car and shook hands with Jokowi.

She didn’t immediately leave as the car kept moving and Jokowi’s guards struggled for a moment to pull her away.

“I was in the same car with the president. A woman suddenly disrupted the motorcade because she wanted to shake hands and get a t-shirt from the president,” Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said in a video message.

"She wouldn’t quickly release her hand from the handshake because of his love of the president. When the president asked her to release her hand she wouldn’t listen so he asked security guards to help him without excessive measures and they pulled the woman away,” Pramono said.