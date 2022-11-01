NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

Novita Kurnia Putri (GoFundMe)

Watch: Woman Mistakenly Targeted in Texas Drive-by Shooting Buried in Semarang

BY :BTV

NOVEMBER 01, 2022

Semarang. An Indonesian woman who was killed in a drive-by shooting by a group of teenagers in San Antonio in the US state of Texas was buried in her hometown of Semarang last weekend.

Novita Kurnia Putri, 25, died almost instantly after being hit with about 100 rounds while working on her computer at her home in an attack by teenagers who apparently hit “the wrong house” on October 4, US media outlets have reported.

Her body was flown to Indonesia 20 days after the attack.

Robert Brazil Jr., her husband of three years, attended Sunday's funeral in the Central Java capital.

 

