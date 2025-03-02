‘We Don’t Need Outsiders’: Bali Resists Gangster-Linked Civic Groups

Bali. A viral video of the inauguration of members of the United Indonesian People's Movement (Gerakan Rakyat Indonesia Bersatu, or GRIB) in Bali has triggered strong backlash from the island’s traditional security forces, known as pecalang, amid growing concerns over the group’s presence.

Pecalang, who are customary security officers rooted in Bali’s traditional village system, have unanimously opposed GRIB’s entry into the island, warning that outside civic organizations, commonly known as ormas, risk disrupting Bali’s long-standing cultural and social order.

“Bali does not need alternative security systems apart from what already exists. We must prioritize local wisdom,” said I Made Mudra, chairman of the Bali Provincial Pecalang Association. He said the pecalang already coordinate closely with the Indonesian National Police and military to maintain public order across the island.

Civic organizations like GRIB have developed a reputation for coercive tactics in other parts of Indonesia. In West Java, two major electric vehicle (EV) projects involving China’s BYD and Vietnam’s VinFast reported disruptions and thug-like behavior by similar groups, including extortion attempts and access blockades when demands for money or jobs were not met.

Under Bali Governor Regulation No. 4 of 2019, traditional villages are granted legal authority over security in their respective regions, reinforcing the official role of pecalang as the island’s frontline peacekeepers. More than 1,500 traditional villages rely on over 20,000 pecalang personnel to ensure local order and uphold cultural norms.

The founder of GRIB, Rosario de Marshall, better known as Hercules, is a controversial figure with a public image associated with gangsterism. His leadership has fueled local fears that GRIB’s activities may introduce unrest and disrupt Bali’s daily life.

Bali senator and entrepreneur Ni Luh Djelantik also condemned the group’s presence. In a social media post, she stressed that Bali has no need for outside organizations to maintain order. “We already have pecalang to safeguard the island,” she wrote on Instagram.

Further resistance came in the form of an open letter sent by Sulanyah Wayan Darmaya, a pecalang leader, to Bali Governor I Wayan Koster on Sunday. The letter urged the provincial government to ban GRIB and similar groups from operating in Bali.

