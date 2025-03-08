'We Were Black and Blue': Megawati Concedes PDI-P’s Setbacks in 2024 Elections

Jakarta. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri openly acknowledged on Thursday that her party suffered significant setbacks in the 2024 elections, blaming what she called “low-spirited cadres” for the disappointing performance.

Speaking at an internal party event at Sahid Jaya Hotel in Jakarta, Megawati said, “I’ve never talked about the last elections, but I will say a little about it now. We were black and blue -- can you admit that?”

In the February 2024 presidential race, PDI-P’s candidate Ganjar Pranowo placed last among three contenders. Though PDI-P retained its position as the largest party in the House of Representatives, its seat share dropped from 21 percent to 16 percent, just one percentage point ahead of Golkar.

The party also suffered defeats in its traditional strongholds during the November regional elections, losing key races in Central Java as well as mayoral and regent contests in Solo, Boyolali, and Klaten.

Advertisement

Megawati expressed disappointment that several top legislative candidates she had handpicked lost in areas historically loyal to the party. She attributed the setbacks to a lack of enthusiasm and ground engagement by party members.

“Many of our cadres didn’t do enough to reach out to voters,” she said, urging party members to reconnect with the grassroots.

Reflecting on her own political journey, Megawati recalled how she won a seat in the legislature three times during the Soeharto era by meeting directly with the people and understanding their struggles.

“You lacked spirit, and that’s why you lost,” she told the audience.

Read More: Megawati Credits Prabowo for Clearing Sukarno of Communist Allegations

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: