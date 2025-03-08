'We Were Black and Blue': Megawati Concedes PDI-P’s Setbacks in 2024 Elections

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 9, 2025 | 3:28 am
SHARE
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at an internal party event at Sahid Jaya Hotel in Jakarta, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)
Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri delivers a speech at an internal party event at Sahid Jaya Hotel in Jakarta, Thursday, May 8, 2025. (Antara Photo/Bayu Pratama)

Jakarta. Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri openly acknowledged on Thursday that her party suffered significant setbacks in the 2024 elections, blaming what she called “low-spirited cadres” for the disappointing performance.

Speaking at an internal party event at Sahid Jaya Hotel in Jakarta, Megawati said, “I’ve never talked about the last elections, but I will say a little about it now. We were black and blue -- can you admit that?”

In the February 2024 presidential race, PDI-P’s candidate Ganjar Pranowo placed last among three contenders. Though PDI-P retained its position as the largest party in the House of Representatives, its seat share dropped from 21 percent to 16 percent, just one percentage point ahead of Golkar.

The party also suffered defeats in its traditional strongholds during the November regional elections, losing key races in Central Java as well as mayoral and regent contests in Solo, Boyolali, and Klaten.

Advertisement
Read More:
PDI-P Stays Out of Cabinet Despite Prabowo-Megawati Meeting

Megawati expressed disappointment that several top legislative candidates she had handpicked lost in areas historically loyal to the party. She attributed the setbacks to a lack of enthusiasm and ground engagement by party members.

“Many of our cadres didn’t do enough to reach out to voters,” she said, urging party members to reconnect with the grassroots.

Reflecting on her own political journey, Megawati recalled how she won a seat in the legislature three times during the Soeharto era by meeting directly with the people and understanding their struggles.

“You lacked spirit, and that’s why you lost,” she told the audience.

Read More:
Megawati Credits Prabowo for Clearing Sukarno of Communist Allegations

Tags:
#Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

'We Were Black and Blue': Megawati Concedes PDI-P’s Setbacks in 2024 Elections
News 34 minutes ago

'We Were Black and Blue': Megawati Concedes PDI-P’s Setbacks in 2024 Elections

 In the February 2024 presidential race, PDI-P’s candidate Ganjar Pranowo placed last among three contenders.
PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering
News Apr 27, 2025 | 7:50 pm

PDI-P Councilor Dies While Delivering Speech at Party Gathering

 While delivering his opening remarks, he lost his balance and fell forward, striking the microphone stand.
President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis
News Apr 21, 2025 | 9:38 pm

President Prabowo, Megawati Mourn the Passing of Pope Francis

 President Prabowo and Megawati mourn Pope Francis, praising his legacy of peace, humility, and compassion for the poor and marginalized.
PDI-P Stays Out of Cabinet Despite Prabowo-Megawati Meeting
News Apr 9, 2025 | 9:42 pm

PDI-P Stays Out of Cabinet Despite Prabowo-Megawati Meeting

 While PDI-P has established limited communication with Prabowo’s administration, it continues to keep its distance from Jokowi.
Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid Greetings
News Mar 31, 2025 | 4:16 pm

Prabowo's Son Visits Megawati to Extend Eid Greetings

 The visit comes amid mounting public interest in a possible reconciliation between Prabowo and Megawati following the 2024 election.
Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'
News Mar 21, 2025 | 8:09 pm

Puan Brushes Off Jokowi-PDIP Rift, Calls Ties 'Always Warm'

 Puan Maharani denies tensions between PDIP and Jokowi, calling their ties "always warm" despite his ouster and political rift in 2024.
Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims
News Mar 21, 2025 | 12:07 pm

Harun Masiku Case Weaponized to Attack PDI-P, Hasto Claims

 Hasto urged the court to issue a preliminary ruling to halt the trial, release him unconditionally, and restore his good name.
Hasto Kristiyanto Calls Himself a Political Detainee as Graft Trial Begins
News Mar 14, 2025 | 1:25 pm

Hasto Kristiyanto Calls Himself a Political Detainee as Graft Trial Begins

 Despite the allegations, Hasto continues to assert his innocence, arguing that his actions did not result in any losses to the state.
PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Suffers Second Court Defeat Ahead of Graft Trial
News Mar 10, 2025 | 4:09 pm

PDI-P Executive Hasto Kristiyanto Suffers Second Court Defeat Ahead of Graft Trial

 Hasto’s latest attempt to challenge the corruption charges was dismissed on procedural grounds.
Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week
News Mar 8, 2025 | 6:56 am

Hasto Kristiyanto’s Corruption Trial Set for Next Week

 Hasto’s defense team initially opposed the court filing, arguing that his pre-trial motion challenging the charges is still ongoing.

The Latest

Prevost, Now Pope Leo XIV, Overcame Taboo Against US Pontiff
News 24 minutes ago

Prevost, Now Pope Leo XIV, Overcame Taboo Against US Pontiff

 The Chicago native is also a Peruvian citizen and lived for years in Peru, first as a missionary and then as an archbishop.
'We Were Black and Blue': Megawati Concedes PDI-P’s Setbacks in 2024 Elections
News 34 minutes ago

'We Were Black and Blue': Megawati Concedes PDI-P’s Setbacks in 2024 Elections

 In the February 2024 presidential race, PDI-P’s candidate Ganjar Pranowo placed last among three contenders.
Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV
News 3 hours ago

Robert Prevost, First American Pope in History Of The Catholic Church, Will Take The Name Leo XIV

 The crowd in St. Peter’s Square erupted in cheers, priests made the sign of the cross, and nuns wept as the crowd shouted “Viva il papa!”
Lawmaker Warns Minister Maruarar Against Converting Jakarta Prison into Housing
Business 5 hours ago

Lawmaker Warns Minister Maruarar Against Converting Jakarta Prison into Housing

 Maruarar has said the inmates at Cipinang could be relocated to a new facility outside urban areas.
State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara
Business 7 hours ago

State Budget Faces Major Shortfall as SOE Dividends Shift to Danantara

 The most recent dividend payment received by the state budget was Rp 10.8 trillion ($665 million), transferred by BRI in January.
News Index

Most Popular

Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
1
Prabowo Thanks Bill Gates for $159 Million Grant to Indonesia
2
Seven EV Makers Eye Rp 15 Trillion Investment in Indonesian Plants
3
Danantara to Set Up Philanthropic Arm, Hopes to Partner with Bill Gates
4
Bilateral Conference Helps Subang Attract Investment in Renewables, EV
5
Danantara Trust Fund Wants to Be ASEAN’s Philanthropic Hub
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED