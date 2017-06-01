We Will Always Stand by Palestinians: Indonesia

A demonstrant who is part of the West Java Voice of Palestine sticks Indonesian and Palestinian flags on her face during the 2017 Quds Day in Bandung on June 23, 2017. (Antara Photo/Novian Arbi)

Jakarta. Indonesia once again reaffirmed its unwavering stance on the Palestine.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry issued the statement on Indonesia's position, following media reports that the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had discussed Israel-Indonesia normalization during his recent Jakarta visit.

“Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi conveyed Indonesia’s consistent position regarding Palestine, that Indonesia will always stand by the Palestinians in the fight for justice and independence,” the ministry’s spokesman Teuku Faizasyah said in Jakarta on Friday, as quoted by news outlet Antara.

Teuku added, “Blinken raised the Israel issue at a meeting with the Indonesian foreign minister during his visit to Jakarta.”

Israel thus far has normalized its diplomatic ties with four Arab nations, namely the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Sudan, and Morocco. The UAE and Bahrain agreed to normalize ties with Israel under the US-brokered Abraham Accords in September 2020. Sudan and Morocco struck a normalization deal with Israel later on.

Axios reported on Wednesday that Blinken raised Indonesia-Israel normalization with officials in Jakarta last week. Axios also wrote that the Israeli officials stressed that no such step is imminent.