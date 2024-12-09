‘We Won by a Wide Margin’: Pramono’s Campaign Questions Ridwan’s Election Dispute

Jakarta. The campaign team for Jakarta gubernatorial candidate Pramono Anung has dismissed rival Ridwan Kamil's planned election lawsuit, citing a substantial margin in the vote tally.

On Sunday, the General Election Commission (KPU) announced Pramono, a former Cabinet Secretary, as the winner of the November 27 election with 50.07 percent of the vote. Ridwan, the former Governor of West Java, trailed with 39.4 percent.

“If the difference was just 1 percentage point, it would be reasonable to dispute the results. But the reality is that we won by over 9 percentage points,” said Prasetyo Edi, an executive with the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P). “I believe our opponent should accept the outcome.”

However, the situation may not be as straightforward as Prasetyo suggests.

Pramono secured 2.18 million votes, narrowly surpassing the 50 percent threshold required for an outright victory by a margin of just 2,925 votes.

Ridwan's campaign has indicated plans to challenge the results in certain electoral districts. If successful in overturning even a small number of votes, Ridwan could force a runoff election.

