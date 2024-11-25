Weather Agency Warns of Extreme Weather in Labuan Bajo During Christmas and New Year

Hendro D Situmorang
November 25, 2024 | 4:30 pm
Susana Labuan Bajo, Nusa Tenggara Timur, Kamis (12/5/2022). BeritaSatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao.
Labuan Bajo, Nusa Tenggara Timur. BeritaSatuPhoto/Joanito De Saojoao.

Flores. The Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) has issued an early warning for extreme weather during the 2024 Christmas and 2025 New Year period, urging the public to stay alert and prepare to minimize the risk of accidents.

This extreme weather is linked to the La Niña phenomenon, expected to increase rainfall by 20-40 percent above normal levels, continuing at least until April 2025. The agency also stresses the need for vigilance, particularly regarding the potential for natural disasters.

Frans Teguh, Acting Director of the Agency for the Labuan Bajo Flores Authority, advised tourists and the public in the Labuan Bajo Flores area and surrounding regions to remain aware of the extreme weather, which could impact tourism activities. "Tourists are urged to heed the weather warnings issued by authorities for their safety before planning any travel activities," he said.

The authority is collaborating with the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency of West Manggarai Regency, the National Disaster Management Agency, the Regional Disaster Management Agency, and other related organizations to provide continuous weather updates and assess potential disaster risks.

Frans further emphasized several recommendations for tourists visiting Labuan Bajo during the holidays. Visitors are advised to stay informed about weather warnings, follow local guidance, and avoid disaster-prone areas. The Labuan Bajo Flores Authority is working with tourism stakeholders to strengthen mitigation efforts and ensure the safety of visitors.

These mitigation measures aim to reduce the risks of extreme weather and ensure smooth tourism activities. Frans reiterated that security and safety are top priorities and that all parties must collaborate to ensure public safety, especially during the long holiday period. "Security and safety are our top priorities, so it is expected that all parties will work together to ensure everyone's safety," he concluded.

Real-time weather information is available through the @infobmkg platform, offering 24-hour updates.

