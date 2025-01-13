Weather, High Mobility Are Factors Contributing to HMPV Transmissions

Jakarta. Indonesians are urged to stay vigilant to the potential outbreak of flu-like Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) that could spread faster during the cooler period.

This virus is known to cause upper respiratory tract infections, which can progress to more serious conditions, especially in children, the elderly, or those with weakened immune systems.

Although HMPV was first identified in 2001, there has been a recent surge in transmission, particularly in December 2024, which coincides with the winter season in countries with four seasons.

Erlina Burhan, a member of the Indonesian Doctors Association (IDI) executive board, explained that HMPV is a virus that survives more stably and lasts longer in cold air. The winter season provides ideal conditions for this virus to proliferate.

"Reports came in last December, and December is the winter season. The virus tends to survive more stably in cold weather, whether in winter or the early spring season," she said on Sunday.

In countries with cold climates, such as the United States and European countries, these conditions support the survival of the virus, particularly in areas with low humidity. On the other hand, Indonesia, as a tropical country with high humidity, should not experience a similar surge in HMPV cases, although there may be an increase in colder areas such as mountainous cities (Bandung, Puncak, Dieng).

In addition to weather factors, other contributors to the transmission of HMPV include population density and high mobility in large urban areas. The virus can spread quickly in densely populated places with high social interaction.

"If there are cases in large cities with dense populations, such as Jakarta, Bandung, Surabaya, Medan, etc., and with high population mobility, transmission is likely to occur," she explained.

Moreover, poor environmental conditions, such as air-conditioned rooms with inadequate ventilation, can increase the risk of transmission, especially if an infected person is present in that space.

"For example, in offices using air conditioning and without opening doors or windows. If one person is sick, the others nearby are usually infected," she concluded.

To prevent HMPV transmission, the public is encouraged to maintain personal and environmental hygiene, adopt healthy lifestyle practices, avoid places with poor air circulation, and maintain distance from infected individuals.

