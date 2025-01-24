West Java Education Department Criticizes High School Pregnancy Tests

Aep Sopandi
January 24, 2025 | 9:35 pm
This screen grab shows a Sulthan Baruna High School student standing in front of the restroom to take a urine sample for a pregnancy test in Cikadu District, Cianjur Regency, West Java. (Videography)
Bandung. The West Java Education Department on Friday criticized a high school in Cianjur Regency for conducting pregnancy tests among its students, saying that the program lacks legal grounds and does not align with the department’s policies.

The department’s head, Deden Saepul Hidayat, announced plans to summon the school’s management for clarification following the controversial incident.

The issue arose after Sulthan Baruna High School in the Cianjur district of Cikadu carried out pregnancy tests, sparking public outrage. A viral video showed female students standing in line to provide urine samples in front of the school’s restrooms.

A teacher defended the program, claiming it was intended “to protect the school’s reputation” and “safeguard the future of our students.”

“I have just been informed about this, and I think it’s necessary to set the record straight. How could a school conduct pregnancy tests like that?” Deden said in an interview with Beritasatu, a sister publication of the Jakarta Globe, in Bandung.

Deden said Sulthan Baruna High School had overstepped its authority, as the education department has never endorsed such tests. He emphasized that the program has no legal basis.

“Moral education should focus on character building, and a pregnancy test has no relevance to that,” Deden added. He also expressed skepticism about the school’s claim that all parents had consented to the tests.

"We have coordinated with the head of our branch office, and the school’s management will be summoned to explain their controversial actions," he said.

Deden stressed that the pregnancy test was an isolated incident and did not reflect the education programs of the department.

Meanwhile, Mamat Mulyadi, the deputy headmaster of Sulthan Baruna High School, defended the initiative on Thursday. He claimed that both parents and students had approved the program.

“The tests aim to protect the school’s reputation and demonstrate our care for the future of our students,” Mamat said in Cianjur.

