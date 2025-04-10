West Java Police Arrest Doctor Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman at RSHS Hospital

Bandung. A medical resident specializing in anesthesiology at Padjadjaran University’s Faculty of Medicine has been arrested in connection with a sexual assault case at Hasan Sadikin Hospital (RSHS) in Bandung, West Java.

The suspect, identified as Priguna Anugrah Pratama, 31, was taken into custody at his apartment by officers from the West Java Police’s Directorate of General Criminal Investigation on March 23, 2025. Prior to his arrest, the suspect reportedly attempted suicide by cutting his wrist.

West Java Police spokesperson Commissioner Hendra Rochmawan said the assault occurred on March 18 in the maternal and child health services building, on the seventh floor of RSHS.

“The crime scene was inside Hasan Sadikin Hospital,” Hendra said during a press conference on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The victim, identified by her initials FH, is a 21-year-old woman who was at the hospital to accompany her sick father in the ICU. In urgent need of a blood transfusion for her father’s operation, FH was approached by the suspect, who offered to assist with a blood compatibility (crossmatch) test.

“The suspect asked the victim to undergo the crossmatch process without any family member present,” Hendra said.

FH was taken to the seventh floor and told to follow instructions for the crossmatch procedure. The quietness of the facility at the time enabled the suspect to act without interruption. In Room 711, around 1 a.m., FH was instructed to change into an operating gown and remove her clothes. She was then injected with a sedative and an anesthetic via IV after multiple needle insertions.

The victim lost consciousness and awoke around 4 a.m., after which she was told to get dressed and was escorted back downstairs. While using the restroom, she experienced pain, prompting suspicion. FH later reported the incident to the police.

Investigators revealed the attack had been premeditated. The suspect was found to have brought condoms to the hospital in advance. Police have collected sperm samples from the victim’s body and from the contraceptives, which are undergoing DNA testing.

“We are freezing and storing the sperm for DNA testing, comparing samples from the victim, the suspect, and the condoms,” Hendra added.

The investigation has also uncovered suspicions that the suspect may have assaulted at least two other women using a similar modus operandi. West Java Police Criminal Investigation Director Surawan said the additional victims were sedated under the pretext of blood tests at different times.

“Two of the other victims were patients, unlike FH, who was a patient’s family member. These are separate incidents involving the same suspect,” Surawan said.

Although the other two victims have yet to file official reports, hospital authorities have provided relevant information to police. Surawan also stated that psychological evaluations suggest the suspect shows signs of deviant sexual tendencies.Medic

“Forensic psychological assessments will be used as evidence to strengthen suspicions of abnormal sexual behavior,” he said.

In response, Padjadjaran University Rector Arief Sjamsulaksan Kartasasmita confirmed the suspect’s expulsion from the university.

“We have officially terminated his residency and studies,” Arief said. “Regardless of a court verdict, the university cannot condone acts that violate laws and norms and tarnish our reputation.”

The university has barred the suspect from all campus activities and local teaching hospital work.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: