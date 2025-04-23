West Java Regent Put on Administrative Duty for Unauthorized Trip to Japan 

Roy Adriansyah
April 23, 2025 | 8:58 am
This undated photo shows Indramayu Regent Lucky Hakim greeting a resident. (Handout)
Jakarta. Indramayu Regent Lucky Hakim has been placed on administrative duty after traveling to Japan without official approval during the extended public holidays around Eid al-Fitr earlier this month.

The trip was made amid the government’s austerity measures that prohibit non-essential travel by public officials.

The Home Affairs Ministry said any overseas trip by regional leaders requires prior clearance.

Although Lucky claimed he funded the trip personally and did not use state funds, the ministry stressed that regional heads are not permitted to take extended holidays for personal reasons without formal approval from the central government.

“Extended holidays are intended for the general public, not for state officials. A regional leader must ensure public services continue uninterrupted, and any overseas travel -- regardless of purpose -- requires a permit,” Deputy Home Affairs Minister Bima Arya said on Tuesday.

An internal investigation found that Lucky was unaware of the requirement to obtain a permit, but the ministry said this lack of awareness does not excuse the breach.

Bima confirmed that the trip was privately funded and did not involve government expenditure.

As a disciplinary measure, Lucky has been assigned to a three-month administrative program at the Home Affairs Ministry. He will be required to attend governance seminars and other training sessions organized by the ministry’s directorates.

Lucky has issued a public apology, saying he mistakenly believed the communal leave policy for Eid also applied to him as a regional leader.

“I’ve made a mistake and I accept the consequences,” he said earlier this month.

