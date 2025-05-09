What Is the Hajj Pilgrimage and Eid al-Adha?

Once a year, large numbers of Muslim pilgrims converge on Saudi Arabia to unite in religious rituals and acts of worship as they perform the Hajj, one of the Five Pillars of Islam. For many, it is a deeply spiritual experience, an opportunity to fulfill a religious obligation, seek God’s forgiveness, and erase past sins.

Here’s a look at the Hajj and its significance to Muslims around the world.

WHAT IS THE HAJJ?

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, involving a series of religious rituals. It is required once in a lifetime for every Muslim who is physically and financially able to undertake the journey, though some perform it more than once.

It is also one of the Five Pillars of Islam, alongside the profession of faith, prayer, almsgiving, and fasting.



WHEN IS THE HAJJ?

The Hajj takes place once a year during the lunar month of Dhul-Hijja, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar. This year, the pilgrimage begins on June 4.

When the Hajj falls during summer, the extreme heat can pose serious challenges. Last year, more than 1,300 people died during the pilgrimage, Saudi authorities said, attributing the vast majority of fatalities to unauthorized pilgrims who endured long treks under the sun.

WHAT IS THE SIGNIFICANCE OF THE HAJJ?

For pilgrims, the Hajj is both a religious duty and a powerful spiritual journey. It is viewed as a chance to seek God’s forgiveness, strengthen one’s faith, and follow in the footsteps of prophets.

Communally, the Hajj brings together Muslims of various races, nationalities, and social classes to perform the same rituals at the same time, fostering a profound sense of unity, humility, and equality. Many arrive with personal prayers, hopes, and requests, often carrying the prayer intentions of family and friends.

Some Muslims spend years saving money or waiting for a permit in order to make the journey. Preparations may include packing essentials, seeking advice from past pilgrims, attending instructional lectures, and spiritually preparing for the demands of the pilgrimage.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE RITUALS PILGRIMS PERFORM?

Pilgrims begin by declaring their intention to perform the Hajj and entering a state of spiritual purity known as ihram. This includes following specific guidelines: for instance, men must not wear stitched clothing that encircles the body, such as shirts. Instead, they don simple white garments symbolizing equality and detachment from worldly possessions.

One of the most spiritually significant moments of the Hajj is the standing at Arafat, where pilgrims gather on a vast plain to worship, plead for forgiveness, and offer prayers, often with tears in their eyes.

Pilgrims also perform tawaf, circling the Kaaba, the cube-shaped structure at the heart of Mecca, seven times in a counterclockwise direction. The Kaaba is the direction Muslims face during daily prayers from anywhere in the world.

Another key ritual is sa’i, in which pilgrims walk between the hills of Safa and Marwah, reenacting Hagar’s desperate search for water for her son. Hagar, or Hajar in Arabic, was the wife of the Prophet Ibrahim, known as Abraham in Jewish and Christian traditions.

Residents gather at a distribution point for sacrificial meat at the Great Mosque of Tegal in Central Java. The mosque distributed 1,000 packs of meat, each containing 200 grams of mutton and beef, to the poor as part of the Eid Al-Adha celebration. (Antara Photo/Oky Lukmansyah)

WHAT IS EID AL-ADHA?

Eid al-Adha, or the “Feast of Sacrifice,” is the Islamic holiday that begins on the 10th day of Dhul-Hijja, during the Hajj.

It commemorates the Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God. In celebration, Muslims around the world slaughter sheep or cattle and distribute a portion of the meat to those in need.

