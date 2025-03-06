What Made Indonesia Say Yes to Testing Bill Gates' TB Vaccine

Jakarta. Indonesia is one of the seven countries currently conducting the Phase 3 clinical trial of the tuberculosis (TB) vaccine M72, a global health project supported by the Gates Foundation. The vaccine, aimed at preventing TB infection, has already passed Phase 1 trials, confirming its safety, and is now being tested for its effectiveness.

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin explained that this advanced trial stage is necessary before global approval. “It is now being tested in seven countries to check safety and efficacy. Hopefully, by the end of 2028, the vaccine can be released,” Budi told reporters at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta on Thursday.

Indonesia decided to join the trial due to several advantages. First, participation helps determine whether the vaccine is genetically suitable for Indonesians. “By joining Phase 3 trials, we can see earlier whether the vaccine fits with our people’s genetic profile,” Budi said.

Second, Indonesian scientists from Universitas Padjadjaran (Unpad) and Universitas Indonesia (UI) are involved in the research, giving the country access to the latest vaccine technology.

Third, if the trial is successful, Indonesia has a chance to produce the vaccine domestically through the state-owned pharmaceutical company, Bio Farma.

“Every year, one million Indonesians are infected with TB and 100,000 die from it. So we must produce this vaccine at least 10 times more to protect people and prevent those deaths,” Budi explained.

The TB vaccine trial in Indonesia includes 2,095 participants, mostly teenagers and adults. Other countries involved in the study are South Africa, Kenya, Zambia, and Malawi. The Indonesian trial is closely supervised by the World Health Organization (WHO), Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), and local as well as global TB vaccine experts.

According to Aji Muhawarman, Head of Communication and Public Information Bureau at the Ministry, the vaccine is part of an international collaboration initiated by the Gates Foundation. He confirmed that recruitment for the trial participants has been completed.

TB remains a serious public health issue in Indonesia. After India, Indonesia has the second-highest number of TB cases globally. Because of that, being part of the vaccine development gives the country a priority position when it comes to access and future distribution.

He also underlined the role of vaccines in ending deadly diseases, citing the example of COVID-19. “Why did COVID-19 stop? Because of vaccines. So, for any serious infectious disease, the most effective solution is vaccines,” he stated.

If everything goes as planned, Budi said, the TB vaccine could be included in Indonesia’s national immunization program starting in 2028.

