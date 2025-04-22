What to Know About the Funeral and Burial of Pope Francis

New York. Pope Francis died on Easter Monday at the age of 88. His death set off mourning across the Catholic world and days of ritual at the Vatican. Here are the key things to know about the funeral of the first Latin American pontiff in the church's history:

When and Where Is the Funeral?

The funeral will be held Saturday in St. Peter’s Square. In accordance with his will, Francis will be buried in a simple underground tomb at St. Mary Major Basilica, home to his favorite icon of the Virgin Mary.

Sealing of the Coffin

The night before the funeral, the camerlengo presided over the closing and sealing of the coffin, witnessed by senior cardinals. A white cloth was placed over Francis’ face.

A bag containing coins minted during his papacy and a one-page written account of his pontificate, known in Italian as a rogito, were placed inside the coffin. The rogito was read aloud, rolled up, inserted into a cylindrical tube, and sealed within the coffin. Another copy is kept in the Vatican archives. Both the zinc and wooden coffins bear a cross and Francis’ papal coat of arms.

Why Not at St. Peter’s Basilica?

Francis requested burial not in St. Peter’s Basilica or its grottoes, where most popes are interred, but at St. Mary Major Basilica across town. His choice reflects his devotion to the icon Salus Populi Romani ("Salvation of the Roman People"), a Byzantine-style painting of the Virgin Mary holding the infant Jesus.

Francis often visited the basilica before and after foreign trips to pray before the icon.

Which Dignitaries Are Expected?

Heads of state including US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and French President Emmanuel Macron are expected to attend. Other dignitaries include Prince William, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, and European Council President António Costa.

How Long Did Pope Francis Serve?

Francis led the Catholic Church for 12 years, earning global admiration for his humility and dedication to the poor. However, he also faced criticism from conservatives over his critiques of capitalism and focus on climate change.

How Is a New Pope Chosen?

The death of a pope triggers a centuries-old ritual to elect a successor. Cardinals under the age of 80 meet in a secret conclave, swearing oaths, casting ballots, and burning them after each voting session. Black smoke indicates no pope has been elected; white smoke signals a new leader.

While any baptized Catholic man is eligible, only cardinals have been elected pope since 1378. The new pope must secure a two-thirds majority.

Francis appointed the majority of current electors, many aligned with his pastoral priorities, suggesting a likelihood of continuity.

The date of the conclave has not yet been announced. Official mourning, known as the novemdiales, will last nine days following his burial.

Is It Like the Movie?

Yes and no. The 2024 film Conclave introduced many to the ancient election process, accurately portraying some rituals but dramatizing others. Vatican experts say the film captures the atmosphere but includes errors and fictional elements. Notably, ballots are burned after each voting session, not after every individual vote.

The Legacy of Francis

Francis’ personal simplicity shaped his legacy, beginning with his choice of name after St. Francis of Assisi. He lived in the Vatican’s Domus Santa Marta hotel rather than the Apostolic Palace and often wore his old orthotic shoes instead of the papal red loafers.

He championed the causes of refugees, marginalized groups, and climate change, becoming the first pope to use scientific data in a major encyclical. He also fostered a more welcoming tone toward LGBTQ+ individuals.

In death, Francis remained true to his values, lying in state in a plain wooden coffin.

