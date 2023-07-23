What We Know So Far about Kidney Trade Syndicate

Jakarta. New revelations have surfaced since police arrested 12 suspects accused of recruiting living donors and transporting them to a hospital in Cambodia for illegal kidney harvesting and trading.

Officers have disclosed shocking facts about the commercial kidney trade, which has affected as many as 122 victims known so far.

One of the suspects, identified as Hanim, 41, was presented to journalists on Friday, shedding light on the inner workings of the syndicate and how they profited from the illicit organ trade.

Who are the suspects?

Startlingly, nine of the suspects were previously victims of the same syndicate – they had sold their own kidneys and were then recruited to find more victims for financial gain, Chief Comr. Hengki Haryadi, director of the Jakarta Police’s general crime unit, said.

The syndicate utilized Facebook community groups with titles like "Indonesian Kidney Donors" or "International Kidney Donors" to target and lure their victims.

One suspect, a low-ranking officer identified only by his initial M, was responsible for ensuring no legal complications arose from the organ trade. Allegedly, he instructed other suspects on how to destroy evidence, such as cellphones, to evade police investigations.

An immigration official at Bali’s Ngurah Rai Airport, identified as HA, was also apprehended for assisting in clearing travel documents for the victims who flew to Cambodia.

The last suspect, Lukman, arranged accommodations in Cambodia.

Police have charged them with human trafficking.

How much are the kidneys sold for?

Each living donor received Rp 200 million ($13,300), but after the syndicate deducted its fee, the actual payment amounted to Rp 135 million, Hengki said.

The syndicate required the money to cover expenses for air tickets and passports for the victims. According to police estimates, the syndicate has collected at least Rp 22.4 billion ($1.5 million) from the illegal kidney trade since 2019.

Hanim, one of the suspects, stated that he was paid Rp 125 million after surrendering his kidney in 2019.

Why Cambodia?

The kidney harvesting took place at a hospital in Cambodia because it offered straightforward procedures and did not inquire about the source of the organs, according to Hanim.

Additionally, the hospital showed concern for its patients and followed up on their conditions six months after they returned to Indonesia, Hanim added.

Donors underwent comprehensive medical checkups, and several were rejected for being medically unfit to donate a kidney.

After the surgery, donors were treated for approximately five days on the fourth floor of the hospital before being discharged, Hanim said.

The Indonesian Police had previously identified Preah Ket Mealea Hospital as the facility in question, stating it was "under the authority of the Cambodian government." Police have coordinated with Cambodian authorities and Interpol in uncovering this case.

Who are the victims?

Police revealed that the syndicate targeted 122 victims from various backgrounds, including traders, teachers, and even a master’s program graduate of a reputable university in Indonesia.

"Most of them were in desperate need of money, making them vulnerable targets for the syndicate," Hengki said.

There were two temporary shelters in Bekasi and Bogor where potential donors were gathered before departing for Cambodia via Soekarno-Hatta Airport in Tangerang or Ngurah Rai Airport. Contrary to a previous report, the house in Bekasi was not used to store harvested kidneys, according to the latest police confirmation.

Preliminary investigations indicate that all the victims willingly had their kidneys removed, and there is no evidence of coercion by the suspects.

No one was tortured, and no fatalities resulted from kidney removal surgeries in Cambodia.

Recently, six victims were interrogated by the Jakarta Police upon their return from Cambodia, still bearing "fresh wounds from the surgeries."

Who are the recipients?

The harvested kidneys were transplanted to recipients from China, India, Malaysia, and Singapore, Hengki said.

However, there is limited information available on the whereabouts of the kidneys after their removal.

