While Footballers Get Rolexes, Muay Thai Champion Gets Cart Parade

Dimas Lukito Wardhana, a Muay Thai athlete from Probolinggo and Asian champion, rides in a cart as residents parade him through the village. (Beritasatu.com/Zulkiflie)
Dimas Lukito Wardhana, a Muay Thai athlete from Probolinggo and Asian champion, rides in a cart as residents parade him through the village. (Beritasatu.com/Zulkiflie)

Probolinggo, E. Java. Dimas Lukito Wardhana, a 23-year-old Muay Thai gold medalist, returned home to East Java to a hero’s welcome --paraded in a simple village cart by cheering neighbors-- a reality check on how many Indonesian athletes receive little official recognition despite their achievements.

The contrast was stark with the treatment of Indonesia’s national football team, whose players received luxury Rolex watches from President Prabowo Subianto after their 1-0 win over China in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers on June 5.

Dimas, who won gold at the 2025 Muay Thai Asian Championship in Vietnam, was celebrated by residents of Tambakrejo Village, Tongas District, Probolinggo, who took the initiative to organize a modest parade in his honor. Wearing Indonesia’s national jacket, Dimas smiled atop a cart decorated with simple flowers as dozens of villagers followed, waving and chanting with pride.

A video of the humble celebration, uploaded by the Instagram account @bolinggodotco, has gone viral, amassing over 1.7 million views, hundreds of thousands of reactions, and more than 2,000 shares. Thousands of netizens praised the community’s spirit while criticizing the lack of government support for athletes like Dimas, who have brought pride to the country.

Dimas’s father, Bani Syarifuddin, said the family and the community organized the parade to express gratitude and pride in his son’s achievements. “We don’t mind the modest welcome. What matters is that the community is proud, and Dimas stays motivated to represent the nation on the international stage,” Bani said on Monday.

Dimas is no ordinary athlete. In addition to his recent Asian Championship gold, he secured gold and silver medals at the 2024 National Sports Week (PON) in Aceh and North Sumatra, underscoring his consistent excellence in the sport.

The viral video has sparked calls for the government to provide better support for athletes who have raised the Red and White flag on the global stage, ensuring their sacrifices and contributions are properly recognized.

