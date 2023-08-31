Thursday, August 31, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

White House Says Putin and Kim Jong Un Traded Letters for Munitions Supply

Associated Press
August 31, 2023 | 12:45 am
SHARE
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow, Aug. 23, 2023, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the ruling Workers Party at its headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea, in early 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool and Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin listens during a meeting in Moscow, Aug. 23, 2023, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the ruling Workers Party at its headquarters in Pyongyang, North Korea, in early 2023. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool and Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)

Washington. The White House on Wednesday said that it has new intelligence that shows Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have swapped letters as Russia looks to North Korea for munitions for the war in Ukraine.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby detailed the latest finding just weeks after the White House said that it had determined that Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu during a recent visit to Pyongyang called on North Korean officials to increase the sale of munitions to Moscow for its Ukraine war.

Kirby said that Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic materials to shore up its defense industrial base.

He added that the letters were "more at the surface level” but that Russian and North Korean talks on a weapons sale were advancing. The leaders exchanged letters following Shoigu's visit, he said.

Advertisement

“Following Shoigu's visit another group of Russian officials traveled to Pyongyang for follow-on discussions about potential arms deals between the DPRK and Russia,” Kirby said, using the acronym for the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Kirby declined to detail how US officials had gathered the intelligence.

Shortly before the White House unveiled the new information about North Korea and Russia's weapon talks, North Korea launched a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters, according to South Korea’s military. The missile test came just hours after the U.S. flew at least one long-range bomber to the Korean Peninsula in a show of force against the North.

The Biden administration has repeatedly made the case that the Kremlin has become reliant on North Korea, as well as Iran, for the arms it needs to fight its war against Ukraine. North Korea and Iran are largely isolated on the international stage for their nuclear programs and human rights records.

In March, the White House said it had gathered intelligence that showed that Russia was looking to broker a food-for-arms deal with North Korea, in which Moscow would provide the North with needed food and other commodities in return for munitions from Pyongyang.

Late last year, the White House said it had determined that the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company, had taken delivery of an arms shipment from North Korea to help bolster its forces fighting in Ukraine on behalf of Russia.

Both North Korea and Russia have previously denied the US allegations about weapons. North Korea, however, has sided with Russia over the war in Ukraine, insisting that the “hegemonic policy” of the US-led West has forced Moscow to take military action to protect its security interests.

At the United Nations on Wednesday, the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea and Japan urged North Korea to halt arms negotiations with Russia.

Any Russian-North Korean arms deals would violate UN Security Council resolutions, backed by Russia, that prohibit all countries from buying or obtaining any arms from the North, the four countries said in a joint statement.

“This sends the wrong message to aspiring proliferators that if you sell Russia arms, Russia will even enable your pursuit of nuclear weapons,” according to the statement that was read by US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who was flanked by diplomats from the three other countries.

President Donald Trump traded letters with Kim during his administration in an unsuccessful bid to encourage the North Korean leader to abandon his nuclear weapons program.
 

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

White House Says Putin and Kim Jong Un Traded Letters for Munitions Supply
News 1 hours ago

White House Says Putin and Kim Jong Un Traded Letters for Munitions Supply

 Russia is looking for additional artillery shells and other basic materials to shore up its defense industrial base.
Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories
News 10 hours ago

Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories

 Jokowi threatens to impose scrubbers --a pollution control device-- as Jakarta grapples with a worsening air quality.
Rafael Alun Faces Deepening Legal Woes as Wife Appears in Indictment
News 11 hours ago

Rafael Alun Faces Deepening Legal Woes as Wife Appears in Indictment

 Prosecutors contended that the defendant's wife, Ernie Meike Torondek, played an active role in the criminal activities.
Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK
Business 14 hours ago

Islamic Finance Assets in Indonesia Reach $160.6b: OJK

 Islamic finance assets market share stood at 10.8 percent of the entire financial landscape, according to OJK chairman Mahendra Siregar.
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Opinion 19 hours ago

Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight

 Focusing on body composition is a better way to maintain good health.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video
1
Couple Jailed for Producing Pornographic Video
2
Indonesia Says Freedom of Expression Not Free Pass for Quran Desecration
3
Three Soldiers Accused of Kidnapping Man for Ransom and Murdering Him
4
All Assembly Lines at Toyota's Plants In Japan Shut Down by Computer Problems
5
Jokowi Threatens to Shut Down Polluting Factories
Opini Title
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
Improving Health and Reducing Health Risks Requires Ideal Body Composition, Not Just Weight
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
A Journey Towards Indonesia’s Higher Economic Growth
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED