WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging

Antara
May 30, 2025 | 7:17 pm
SHARE
A kiosk owner shows packs of cigarattes in Jakarta. (JG Photo)
A kiosk owner shows packs of cigarattes in Jakarta. (JG Photo)

Jakarta. The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged the Indonesian government to mandate standardized plain packaging for all cigarette products, featuring graphic health warnings and stripped of branding elements.

WHO Representative to Indonesia, N. Paranietharan, said on Friday that several Southeast Asian countries have already taken steps toward implementing plain packaging, and Indonesia should follow suit.

“Standardized packaging has proven effective in limiting the tobacco industry’s ability to market harmful products as if they were safe or appealing,” Paranietharan said, as quoted by Antara.

Plain packaging removes all logos, brand imagery, signature colors, and promotional elements from cigarette products, leaving only graphic health warnings and standardized text.

Advertisement

“This type of intervention significantly reduces the appeal of tobacco and nicotine products, especially among youth,” Paranietharan added. “It undermines the package as a marketing tool and prevents misleading visual designs, while maximizing the visibility of health warnings.”

Globally, 25 countries have adopted plain packaging regulations, and another four are in the early stages of implementation.

Read More:
Indef Compares Indonesia’s Illegal Cigarette Crisis to Latin America's Narcotics Battle

Among Indonesia’s fellow G20 members, countries like Australia, the UK, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey have already enforced the policy. In Southeast Asia, Laos, Myanmar, Singapore, and Thailand have taken similar steps.

Paranietharan acknowledged that the tobacco industry often pushes back with claims that plain packaging could lead to illicit trade, hurt small businesses, or violate trade laws -- but said these claims are unsubstantiated.

“There is no credible evidence to support those arguments,” he said.

He pointed to Australia, the first country to adopt plain packaging in 2012, which has since seen a significant decline in smoking rates and improvements in public health.

Paranietharan emphasized that Indonesia is already well-positioned to implement the policy. Article 435 of Government Regulation No. 28/2024 requires cigarette and e-cigarette producers and importers to comply with standardized packaging requirements regarding design and labeling.

Read More:
Plain Tobacco Packaging A Looming Nightmare for Indonesian Cigarette Producers

“What the country needs now is a set of technical guidelines to bring the regulation into effect,” he said. “With the legal framework already in place, the time for action is now.”

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging
News 29 minutes ago

WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging

 Plain packaging removes all logos, brand imagery, signature colors, and promotional elements from cigarette products.

The Latest

WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging
News 29 minutes ago

WHO Urges Indonesia to Enforce Plain Cigarette Packaging

 Plain packaging removes all logos, brand imagery, signature colors, and promotional elements from cigarette products.
Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network
News 2 hours ago

Energy Ministry Eyes $35 Billion Investment to Expand Electricity Network

 Indonesia plans to build a 47,758 km transmission network to connect renewable energy plants and expand power access nationwide by 2034.
PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting
News 2 hours ago

PSSI Chief Warns Against Nepotism in National Football Talent Scouting

 PSSI chief Erick Thohir vows to purge nepotism in scouting as Indonesia prepares to host 2026 AFC U-23 Asian Cup qualifiers.
Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Embraces Court Decision to Make Free Education Universal

 The gov’t welcomes a top court ruling mandating universal free basic education, including for private schools serving the poor.
Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue
News 3 hours ago

Macron and Hegseth Lead Western Message at Shangri-La Dialogue

 Macron and Hegseth open Asia’s top security forum in Singapore, tackling China’s assertiveness, Ukraine war impact, and regional flashpoints
News Index

Most Popular

Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
1
Macron Arrives in Jakarta to Boost 75 Years of Indonesia-France Ties
2
Danantara, INA Ink Nickel Deal with Eramet
3
Danantara Officials Deny Reports of Ray Dalio Leaving Advisory Board
4
Rafale, Scorpene Deals on the Table as Macron Visits Indonesia
5
GOTO Announces Board Shake-Up, Cancels Private Placement Amid Market Shift
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED