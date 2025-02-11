‘Why Visit Australia to Learn about Poverty Alleviation?’ Prabowo on Budget Cuts

February 11, 2025 | 1:52 pm
President Prabowo Subianto delivers remarks at the opening of the 18th Congress of Muslimat NU in Surabaya, East Java, on Monday, February 10, 2025. (ANTARA PHOTO/Aditya Pradana Putra).
Surabaya. President Prabowo Subianto has criticized the misuse of state funds on unnecessary trips and seminars, explaining his administration's recent push for stringent budget efficiency measures. He said the current austerity efforts are aimed at eliminating non-essential expenditures that offer minimal benefit to the people.

"What do we expect to learn from a comparative study on poverty alleviation in Australia, which is one of the world’s 10 richest nations?" Prabowo said during an event hosted by the Muslim organization Nahdlatul Ulama in Surabaya.

"I’m done with those studies and focus group discussions. What else do we need to discuss? Let’s work to address absolute poverty -- for hungry people, get them food," he added.

The president has issued a decree mandating efficiency measures across both central and regional government budgets to save Rp 306 trillion ($18.7 billion). The savings will be redirected to priority programs, including his flagship initiative to provide free meals for school-aged children and expectant mothers.

However, some elements within the government oppose his policies, the president noted without specifying names.

"There are people who are against me. Some in our bureaucracy think that they are immune from the law and act like small kings," Prabowo said.

'Why Visit Australia to Learn about Poverty Alleviation?' Prabowo on Budget Cuts
