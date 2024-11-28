Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election

Jakarta. Sherly Tjoanda, who stepped in as a gubernatorial candidate following the tragic death of her husband, Benny Laos, is set to win North Maluku's election, according to preliminary results.

A quick count by Indikator Politik Indonesia indicates that Sherly has secured 50.37 percent of the vote in the four-way race. Her closest competitor, Husain Alting Sjah, garnered 25.59 percent, while Muhammad Kasuba and Aliong Mus trailed with 12.48 percent and 11.56 percent, respectively.

Benny Laos tragically died on October 12 in a boat fire at Bobong Port, Taliabu Island Regency, which also claimed the lives of five other passengers. Just five days after his passing, Sherly registered her candidacy, supported by Benny’s running mate Sarbin Sehe and the coalition of political parties backing the ticket.

Election law allows the replacement of a deceased candidate within seven days, enabling Sherly to continue her husband's campaign.

