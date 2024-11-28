Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
November 28, 2024 | 1:56 am
SHARE
North Maluku Gubernatorial candidate Sherly Tjoanda poses for a photo, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Sahrudin Nurdin)
North Maluku Gubernatorial candidate Sherly Tjoanda poses for a photo, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024. (Sahrudin Nurdin)

Jakarta. Sherly Tjoanda, who stepped in as a gubernatorial candidate following the tragic death of her husband, Benny Laos, is set to win North Maluku's election, according to preliminary results.

A quick count by Indikator Politik Indonesia indicates that Sherly has secured 50.37 percent of the vote in the four-way race. Her closest competitor, Husain Alting Sjah, garnered 25.59 percent, while Muhammad Kasuba and Aliong Mus trailed with 12.48 percent and 11.56 percent, respectively.

Benny Laos tragically died on October 12 in a boat fire at Bobong Port, Taliabu Island Regency, which also claimed the lives of five other passengers. Just five days after his passing, Sherly registered her candidacy, supported by Benny’s running mate Sarbin Sehe and the coalition of political parties backing the ticket.

Election law allows the replacement of a deceased candidate within seven days, enabling Sherly to continue her husband's campaign.

Advertisement

Tags:
#Elections #Politics
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election
News 2 hours ago

Wife of Late Benny Laos Set to Win North Maluku Election

 Benny Laos tragically died on October 12 in a boat fire in Taliabu Island Regency, which also claimed the lives of five other passengers.
ICC Prosecutor Requests Arrest Warrants for Head of Myanmar's Military Regime
News 3 hours ago

ICC Prosecutor Requests Arrest Warrants for Head of Myanmar's Military Regime

 Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing is accused of crimes against humanity for the deportation and persecution of the Rohingya.
Jokowi’s Son-in-Law Likely to Win North Sumatra Governorship, Quick Count Suggests
News 5 hours ago

Jokowi’s Son-in-Law Likely to Win North Sumatra Governorship, Quick Count Suggests

 Preliminary results from Indikator Politik Indonesia indicate a decisive victory for Bobby, who has garnered 62.63 percent of the votes.
Dedi Mulyadi Poised for Dominant Win in West Java Gubernatorial Election
News 5 hours ago

Dedi Mulyadi Poised for Dominant Win in West Java Gubernatorial Election

 Dedi, a former Purwakarta regent and national legislator, had been considered the favorite since his nomination.
Jokowi-Backed Candidate Set to Win Central Java Governorship
News 8 hours ago

Jokowi-Backed Candidate Set to Win Central Java Governorship

 The Indonesian Survey Institute (LSI) quick count results show Luthfi leading decisively with 59.38 percent of the vote.
News Index

Most Popular

US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
1
US Invests $67 Billion in Indonesia, But Local Content Rules Remain A Challenge
2
Quick Count Results Show Early Leaders in 2024 Regional Elections
3
Unilever Indonesia Signs $440 Million Deal to Sell Ice Cream Business to Magnum Ice Cream
4
Court Orders Pop Singers Rizky Febian and Mahalini to Re-do Their Marriage
5
Pramono on Course to Win Jakarta Governorship
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED