Wild Elephant Rampage in Lampung Kills Elderly Woman, Injures Husband

Roy Triono
December 30, 2024 | 8:57 pm
A herd of wild elephants rampaged through Gunung Doh village, Tanggamus, Lampung, early Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2024, causing destruction and tragedy. (Beritasatu.com/Roy Triono)
A herd of wild elephants rampaged through Gunung Doh village, Tanggamus, Lampung, early Monday morning, Dec. 30, 2024, causing destruction and tragedy. (Beritasatu.com/Roy Triono)

Tanggamus, Lampung. A wild elephant rampage in Gunung Doh village, Bandar Negeri Semuong district, Tanggamus, Lampung Province, left an elderly woman dead and her husband injured on Monday morning.

The attack occurred around 5 a.m. and shocked residents when a herd of five elephants entered the area, damaging property and attacking the wooden house of 62-year-old Suarni and her husband, Safar, 65.

Suarni, who was reportedly unwell and unable to escape, died in the attack. Her body was found in a dismembered state, as seen in amateur footage captured by residents. Meanwhile, Safar survived with injuries after fleeing to nearby homes for help.

The elephants reportedly destroyed the couple’s hut in a plantation area, a site frequently traversed by wild elephants, causing significant damage to local farmland.

Police from the Tanggamus precinct, along with forensic teams, secured the area and evacuated Suarni’s remains to Kota Agung General Hospital. Authorities have cordoned off the scene for further investigation.

According to Anjar, a 40-year-old resident, the couple had been urged by local officials to relocate due to the frequent passage of wild elephants near their home.

During the attack, residents attempted to intervene but were blocked by the elephants, which were undeterred by fire and torches.

“We tried to help, but the elephants confronted us. I saw three large ones. They were not afraid of fire – they even charged at us when we lit torches,” Anjar explained.

This is not the first time wild elephants have terrorized Gunung Doh village. On Nov. 15, a similar incident saw 15 homes damaged, although no casualties were reported.

Following the latest attack, Safar has been moved to a relative’s home for treatment of his injuries, which included head wounds.

Authorities and conservationists continue to monitor the area, which remains a known elephant migration route, as residents call for enhanced safety measures to prevent future incidents.

