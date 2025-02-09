Windstorm Damages Houses in Bali and East Java

Achmad Supriyadi, Antara
February 9, 2025 | 9:18 pm
A motorcycle and furniture are damaged by a windstorm in Mojokerto, East Java, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)
A motorcycle and furniture are damaged by a windstorm in Mojokerto, East Java, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)

Jembrana. A windstorm accompanied by torrential rain struck Jembrana Regency in Bali and Mojokerto City in East Java on Sunday, damaging dozens of houses and causing traffic disruptions due to fallen trees.

Several villages in the Negara and Melaya districts in Jembrana were affected by the storm, with reports of damaged homes and blocked roads.

"We received reports of house damages in four neighborhoods in Gilimanuk Village," said Village Head Ida Bagus Toni.

Residents in Gilimanuk Village, Bali, inspect a collapsed house following a windstorm, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (Antara Photo)

At least 30 houses in Gilimanuk Village sustained minor to serious roof damage, but residents have been assisting each other in repairing the destruction, he added. One resident reported that his entire house collapsed due to the strong winds.

The storm also caused traffic disruptions along roads surrounding a protected forest in Gilimanuk, a popular tourist area. Numerous trees fell, blocking the main road connecting Denpasar and Gilimanuk, leaving a long line of vehicles stranded.

In West Tegalbadeng Village, 16 more houses were damaged by the storm.

Impact in Mojokerto, East Java
In Mojokerto, the windstorm and heavy rains damaged dozens of homes, with at least one house completely destroyed after a tree collapsed onto it.

In Prajuritkulon District, a stage erected for a traditional village ritual was destroyed by the storm, forcing residents to cancel the event.

The pillars and tent of a stage collapse after a windstorm in Mojokerto, East Java, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)

"We have no choice but to postpone the village ritual. The losses amount to Rp 70 million ($4,286), which we had already spent on the stage and meals," said a villager named Hendra.

Another resident, Irfan Mahmud, said the storm ripped off the roof of his house and destroyed the canopy of his coffee shop.

"The windstorm and heavy rain came suddenly. It didn’t last long but was strong enough to tear off the roof," he said.

A windstorm rips off the roof of a house in Mojokerto, East Java, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Achmad Supriyadi)

Despite the widespread damage, there have been no reports of injuries in Bali or East Java due to the windstorm.

Windstorm Damages Houses in Bali and East Java
Windstorm Damages Houses in Bali and East Java

 "The windstorm and heavy rain came suddenly. It didn't last long but was strong enough to tear off the roof," a resident said.
