Wings Air Considers Legal Action Against North Sumatra Legislator for Alleged Assault on Cabin Crew

Johnny Johan Sompotan
April 15, 2025 | 4:28 pm
FILE - Passengers disembark a Wings Air plane at Wamena Airport in Papua, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (Antara Photo/M Risyal Hidayat)
Jakarta. Wings Air, a subsidiary of Indonesia’s largest airline Lion Air, announced on Tuesday that it is pursuing legal action against a passenger who was captured on video allegedly grabbing a flight attendant by the neck prior to takeoff.

The passenger has been identified as Megawati Zebua, a member of the North Sumatra provincial legislature.

The incident occurred on a flight preparing to depart from Gunungsitoli to Medan, reportedly triggered by Megawati’s refusal to move a piece of luggage to the cargo hold, as indicated by the airport baggage tag.

A dispute ensued, during which Megawati was seen on video allegedly grabbing the stewardess by the neck.

“Wings Air is asserting its legal rights in line with our commitment to protect cabin crew and ensure a safe and professional environment on board,” the airline said in a statement.

According to Wings Air, the passenger refused to comply with cabin baggage regulations and reacted with physical aggression when further action was taken.

“The passenger responded with physical force, including pushing and attempting to strangle the stewardess,” the airline said.

The incident was immediately reported to airport aviation security, who escorted Megawati off the plane.

“We urge all passengers to comply with airport and inflight regulations. Any actions that compromise safety or violate the law will be addressed accordingly,” Wings Air added.

In response, Megawati denied any wrongdoing in an interview with local media.

“I only pushed [the stewardess] because she was blocking the aisle for other passengers,” she said, adding that she had insisted on keeping the luggage in the cabin to assist an elderly man.

“This elderly man was planning to continue his trip to Padang, so he needed to keep the luggage with him to save time at baggage claim,” she explained. “I never strangled the stewardess.”

