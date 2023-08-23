Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?

The Jakarta Globe
August 23, 2023 | 6:16 am
SHARE
President Joko Widodo bids farewell from the presidential plane at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, before continuing his trip to Mozambique. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)
President Joko Widodo bids farewell from the presidential plane at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023, before continuing his trip to Mozambique. (Photo courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo is on a four-nation trip in Africa this week, including a pivotal stop in Johannesburg's financial district of Sandton where he will become a guest at the summit of an economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, known as BRICS.

Indonesia reportedly wants to join BRICS along with more than 20 other countries such as Argentina, Algeria, Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. The government has neither denied nor confirmed such reports.

China and Russia are in favor of membership expansion of BRICS to enhance the group’s global leverage and counter Western economic competition. This expansion also aims to balance against the Group of 7, another significant economic alliance.

Yet, both countries are currently in deep trouble.

Advertisement

A report by CNN on Tuesday described that the economic growth in China is stalling, “consumer prices are falling, a real estate crisis is deepening, exports are in a slump, and unemployment among youth has gotten so bad the government has stopped publishing the data”.

Russia has been under severe global economic sanctions since its invasion of Ukraine in February last year.

The crisis in Russia goes beyond economic woes, as the country is getting more isolated with the conflicts worsening and Ukraine getting the upper hand thanks to modern arms supplies from the West.

Even President Vladimir Putin himself cannot attend the BRICS Summit in person after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for him for alleged war crimes. 

South Africa is a signatory of the court’s treaty and would be obliged to arrest Putin if he set foot on its soil, reported AP.

Indonesia’s potential membership will require consensus from other BRICS countries namely Brazil, India, and South Africa.

If accepted, Indonesia will find itself in a tricky situation as part of a group that increasingly becomes a forum against Western domination. 

Indonesia now relies heavily on the West to modernize its defense. On Tuesday, the government signed a Memorandum of Understanding with aircraft maker Boeing on the purchase of 24 F-15EX fighter jets. 

The crucial procurement hinges on approval from the US government and any indication of Jakarta’s closer ties with the Putin regime could jeopardize this.

Last year, the Jokowi government signed a deal on the purchase of 42 Rafale fighter jets from France, which openly supports Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.

From an economic standpoint, joining BRICS will not make a big difference because Indonesia maintains mutually beneficial relationships with each BRICS member bilaterally.

China is one of Indonesia’s biggest trading partners and is currently investing heavily in mining industries, energy, and transportation in Indonesia.

Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuaga has suggested that joining BRICS will allow Indonesia to expand export markets to “non-traditional destinations” in Africa and Latin America. 

But there is no specific impediment that will prevent Indonesia from doing so bilaterally.

What is really at stake is the geopolitical consequences if Indonesia joins a group whose member has just waged a war against its own neighbor.

In the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year, President Jokowi did an excellent job to convey Indonesia’s tireless pursuit of global peace and friendship when he subsequently met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin, following his attendance at the G7 Summit in Germany.

President Jokowi is also a proud defender of the non-aligned movement inspired by the 1955 Asia-Africa Conference in Bandung. While BRICS has repeatedly maintained its stance as a bloc focusing on economic and social cooperation, the current geopolitical situation makes it difficult to overlook its anti-West sentiments.

There is no compelling reason for President Jokowi to pursue an immediate membership of BRICS.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?
News 46 minutes ago

With China’s Economy Struggling and Russia at War, Will Indonesia Join BRICS?

 Indonesia reportedly wants to join BRICS along with more than 20 other countries.
Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta
News 4 hours ago

Kamala Harris to Attend US-ASEAN Summit in Jakarta

 This is the vice president’s third trip to Southeast Asia in the past two years.
Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 
News 9 hours ago

Indonesia Buys 24 F-15EX Fighter Jets from Boeing 

 The F-15EX is the most advanced version of the F-15 ever built, with digital fly-by-wire flight control and a new electronic warfare system.
Indonesia’s Cellular Tariffs among the Cheapest in SE Asia
Tech 10 hours ago

Indonesia’s Cellular Tariffs among the Cheapest in SE Asia

 However, Indonesia's internet speed ranks ninth among the ten Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states.
Indonesia Needs $200b Investment for Green Buildings: Minister
Business 13 hours ago

Indonesia Needs $200b Investment for Green Buildings: Minister

 Green buildings focus on minimizing negative impacts on the environment.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
1
China to Import More Indonesian Palm Oil in 2024: Gapki
2
Bali Imposes $10 Fee on Foreign Tourists
3
Jakarta Police Uncover Arms Trade Syndicate
4
PDI-P Executive Budiman Sudjatmiko Faces Dismissal Over Open Support for Prabowo
5
Vietnam to Ink ASEAN Payment Connectivity Pact This Week
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED