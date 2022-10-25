Woman Carrying Gun Arrested Near President's Office

An unidentified woman is arrested at the gate of the State Palace for allegedly pointing a gun at security guards on October 25, 2022. (Beritasatu)

Jakarta. A woman was arrested after she pointed a gun at security officers guarding the presidential palace in Central Jakarta on Tuesday morning.

The unidentified woman who wore a hijab and a mask arrived near the State Palace complex at around 7:00 a.m. and approached the gate, according to Jakarta Globe’s sister publication Beritasatu.com.

Advertisement

She then walked directly toward security guards brandishing an FN pistol, allegedly attempting to gain entry to the palace. Two officers identified only as Krismanto and Yuda reacted in time to grab the gun and arrest the woman.

She was taken to the Central Jakarta police office for interrogation.

