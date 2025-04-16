Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage

Jakarta. A massage therapist from Ploso Village, Krembung District, Sidoarjo, East Java, has successfully fulfilled her dream of going on the Hajj pilgrimage after saving for 13 years.

Her name is Umi Sulkha, and she proves that a humble profession is not a barrier to achieving a big dream like going on the Hajj.

Umi saved money every day for 13 years, setting aside between Rp 20,000 and Rp 30,000 ($1.21 and $1.82) daily. The government has set the Hajj pilgrimage cost arranged by the Religious Affairs Ministry at Rp 89.7 million ($5,449) per person. On Monday, Umi departed for the Holy Land to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Since 2000, Umi has worked as a traveling massage therapist. She devoted herself fully to this profession to support her two children after her husband passed away.

Her income was unpredictable -- sometimes she came home with Rp 50,000, other times Rp 100,000, and there were even days when she had no clients at all. Still, she consistently set aside a portion of her daily earnings into a savings box.

Most of her clients come from lower-income backgrounds. Despite using traditional techniques and simple tools, many report significant relief from her massages -- whether for hand, foot, or back pain. Umi never sets a fixed fee; she accepts whatever amount clients are willing to give.

One of her loyal clients is Munis Tamaroh, a volunteer traffic controller. Munis says Umi's massages greatly help relieve the aches caused by daily activities.

"I’ve been coming here for a long time. After tiring days of managing traffic, I often get massages from Bu Umi. The payment is whatever you can give, she never sets a price," said Tamaroh after a session at Umi's home.

Umi departed with group 57 via the Surabaya Embarkation bound to Medina.

"I registered for Hajj in 2012. I believe that with patience and effort, Allah will grant our prayers. Praise be to God, in 2025 I can finally go," she said during a recent interview.

More than a spiritual milestone, Umi's departure is also a symbol of her fight against stigma. She hopes to change the perception held by some in society who look down on massage therapists.

"I want to prove that massage therapists can also be dignified, that we can fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam. We work honestly and help people heal," said Umi.

