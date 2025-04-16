Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage

Slamet Wibowo
May 19, 2025 | 11:47 am
SHARE
Massage Therapist Umi Sulkha shows her Hajj pilgrimage documents at her home in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 18, 2025.(B-Universe Photo/Slamet Wibowo)
Massage Therapist Umi Sulkha shows her Hajj pilgrimage documents at her home in Sidoarjo, East Java, Sunday, May 18, 2025.(B-Universe Photo/Slamet Wibowo)

Jakarta. A massage therapist from Ploso Village, Krembung District, Sidoarjo, East Java, has successfully fulfilled her dream of going on the Hajj pilgrimage after saving for 13 years.

Her name is Umi Sulkha, and she proves that a humble profession is not a barrier to achieving a big dream like going on the Hajj.

Umi saved money every day for 13 years, setting aside between Rp 20,000 and Rp 30,000 ($1.21 and $1.82) daily. The government has set the Hajj pilgrimage cost arranged by the Religious Affairs Ministry at Rp 89.7 million ($5,449) per person. On Monday, Umi departed for the Holy Land to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Since 2000, Umi has worked as a traveling massage therapist. She devoted herself fully to this profession to support her two children after her husband passed away.

Advertisement

Her income was unpredictable -- sometimes she came home with Rp 50,000, other times Rp 100,000, and there were even days when she had no clients at all. Still, she consistently set aside a portion of her daily earnings into a savings box.

Most of her clients come from lower-income backgrounds. Despite using traditional techniques and simple tools, many report significant relief from her massages -- whether for hand, foot, or back pain. Umi never sets a fixed fee; she accepts whatever amount clients are willing to give.

Read More:
Acehnese Couple, Aged 100 and 95, to Depart for Hajj Pilgrimage

One of her loyal clients is Munis Tamaroh, a volunteer traffic controller. Munis says Umi's massages greatly help relieve the aches caused by daily activities.

"I’ve been coming here for a long time. After tiring days of managing traffic, I often get massages from Bu Umi. The payment is whatever you can give, she never sets a price," said Tamaroh after a session at Umi's home.

Umi departed with group 57 via the Surabaya Embarkation bound to Medina.

"I registered for Hajj in 2012. I believe that with patience and effort, Allah will grant our prayers. Praise be to God, in 2025 I can finally go," she said during a recent interview.

More than a spiritual milestone, Umi's departure is also a symbol of her fight against stigma. She hopes to change the perception held by some in society who look down on massage therapists.

"I want to prove that massage therapists can also be dignified, that we can fulfill the fifth pillar of Islam. We work honestly and help people heal," said Umi.

Read More:
The Elderly, The Poor, and The Convert: The Chosen Few Answer the Call of Hajj

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage
News 2 hours ago

Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage

 The government has set the Hajj pilgrimage cost arranged by the Religious Affairs Ministry at Rp 89.7 million ($5,449) per person.
Acehnese Couple, Aged 100 and 95, to Depart for Hajj Pilgrimage
News May 16, 2025 | 2:18 pm

Acehnese Couple, Aged 100 and 95, to Depart for Hajj Pilgrimage

 The entire cost of their Hajj is funded by the proceeds of their own coffee farm, which they’ve worked on tirelessly for years.
The Elderly, The Poor, and The Convert: The Chosen Few Answer the Call of Hajj
Lifestyle May 14, 2025 | 11:03 am

The Elderly, The Poor, and The Convert: The Chosen Few Answer the Call of Hajj

 Poor, old, or newly converted—many Indonesians spend decades chasing the dream of Hajj. For some, 2025 is finally their moment
Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage
News May 9, 2025 | 2:19 pm

Indonesian Muslims Urged to Use Official Visas for Hajj Pilgrimage

 The warning came after 30 Indonesian nationals were detained at Jeddah Airport for attempting to enter Saudi Arabia with tourist visas
Police Halt Departure of 34 Unauthorized Hajj Pilgrims at Soekarno-Hatta Airport
News May 8, 2025 | 12:59 am

Police Halt Departure of 34 Unauthorized Hajj Pilgrims at Soekarno-Hatta Airport

 Each had paid between Rp 139 million and Rp 175 million ($8,426 to $10,607) to two organizers identified by the initials IA and NF.
Prabowo Unveils Plan to Build Indonesian Village in Saudi Arabia for Pilgrims
News May 4, 2025 | 9:06 pm

Prabowo Unveils Plan to Build Indonesian Village in Saudi Arabia for Pilgrims

 The proposed village would be located near the Grand Mosque (Masjid al-Haram) in Mecca to ease the movement of Indonesian pilgrims.
26 Million Meals for 200,000 Pilgrims: Indonesia’s Hajj Preparations in Full Swing
News Apr 29, 2025 | 12:04 pm

26 Million Meals for 200,000 Pilgrims: Indonesia’s Hajj Preparations in Full Swing

 Indonesia prepares 300 hotels, 26 million meals, and full transport services to support 203,320 pilgrims for the 2024 Hajj season.
First Groups of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims to Depart on May 2
News Apr 24, 2025 | 9:32 pm

First Groups of Indonesian Hajj Pilgrims to Depart on May 2

 Despite having the largest Hajj quota, millions of Indonesians remain on waiting lists, with many facing wait times of a decade or more.
Garuda to Carry 90,933, Lion Air 11,791 Pilgrims for 2025 Hajj
News Apr 19, 2025 | 2:00 pm

Garuda to Carry 90,933, Lion Air 11,791 Pilgrims for 2025 Hajj

 Garuda, Lion Air, and Saudia will fly over 200,000 Indonesian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the 2025 Hajj.
Indonesian Consulate Warns Against Unofficial Hajj Routes for 2025
News Apr 16, 2025 | 10:02 am

Indonesian Consulate Warns Against Unofficial Hajj Routes for 2025

 Indonesia’s Jeddah Consulate urges citizens to avoid unofficial Hajj packages and visa misuse to prevent legal issues and deportation.

The Latest

UK Looks to Reset EU Relations 5 Years after Brexit
News 24 minutes ago

UK Looks to Reset EU Relations 5 Years after Brexit

 Since the Labour Party returned to power after 14 years of Conservative government, both sides have sought to improve relations.
Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage
News 2 hours ago

Woman Saves Rp 30,000 A Day to Finance Hajj Pilgrimage

 The government has set the Hajj pilgrimage cost arranged by the Religious Affairs Ministry at Rp 89.7 million ($5,449) per person.
Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia’s Import Deregulation Nears Completion, Experts Urge Safeguards for Domestic Industry

 While regulatory relaxation is necessary to improve efficiency, it must be designed carefully to avoid undermining national industry.
Java 7 Power Plant Marks 75 Years of Indonesia-China Relations with Clean Energy Commitment
Business 4 hours ago

Java 7 Power Plant Marks 75 Years of Indonesia-China Relations with Clean Energy Commitment

 Java 7 plant marks 75 years of Indonesia-China ties with mangrove drive, solar project push, and joint clean energy goals.
Joe Biden Has Been Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer
News 4 hours ago

Joe Biden Has Been Diagnosed With Aggressive Prostate Cancer

 Biden’s office said his Gleason score was 9, suggesting his cancer is among the most aggressive.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
1
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
2
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
3
Police Thwart Tin Sand Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia
4
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED