Work Underway to Accommodate New Ministries’ Spending Plans

Jayanty Nada Shofa
November 8, 2024 | 4:57 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto (center) takes a photo with his ministers and the government body heads of the Red and White Cabinet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)
President Prabowo Subianto (center) takes a photo with his ministers and the government body heads of the Red and White Cabinet at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Oct. 21, 2024. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. The government is currently working on accommodating any changes to the public spending plan following the formation of a giant cabinet that introduced many new ministries.

Newly installed President Prabowo Subianto has established the 109-strong Merah Putih (“Red and White”) cabinet to help him lead Southeast Asia’s largest economy. 

Prabowo has split many ministries into two or even three. Indonesia now has a separate ministry in charge of housing affairs. The preceding Joko “Jokowi” Widodo government had a single ministry in charge of both housing and public works. Some ministries underwent nomenclature or name changes. For instance, Prabowo has added the term “downstream industry development” to the original Investment Ministry as Indonesia wants to move away from exporting raw materials. Indonesia now has the Presidential Communications Office, and a government body dedicated to eradicating poverty. 

Just a few days ago, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani inked a ministerial regulation on the new ministries’ spendings for the government transition period in 2024-2025.

Advertisement

“The ministerial regulation covers the new ministries’ assets, budget, and their budgetary code. So we have begun the budgeting process [for the new ministries],” Deputy Finance Minister Suahasil Nazara told reporters in Jakarta on Friday.

The newly established ministries now have time until Nov. 29 to adjust the so-called 2024 budget implementation list -- a document that lays out how they plan on spending the public money for the remainder of this year. 

Suahasil said: “We will also discuss with the ministries [any adjustments] that are yet to be included [in the 2025 state budget] this month, .., so they can immediately start the programs next year.”

Tags:
#Economy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Government Considers National Holiday for 2024 Regional Elections
News 55 minutes ago

Government Considers National Holiday for 2024 Regional Elections

 Indonesia’s 2024 Pilkada is set for Nov. 27, with the government considering a national holiday to boost voter turnout.
Trump’s Win Sparks Trade War and Climate Change Concerns for Indonesia, Says Finance Minister Sri Mulyani
Business 1 hours ago

Trump’s Win Sparks Trade War and Climate Change Concerns for Indonesia, Says Finance Minister Sri Mulyani

 Donald Trump's 2024 election victory is anticipated to bring significant economic implications for Indonesia
Work Underway to Accommodate New Ministries’ Spending Plans
News 2 hours ago

Work Underway to Accommodate New Ministries’ Spending Plans

 The government is planning to accomodate any changes to the public spending plan following the addition of new ministries.
Cargo Volume Grows, Pelindo’s Revenue Reaches Rp 23.5 Trillion in Q3
Special Updates 3 hours ago

Cargo Volume Grows, Pelindo’s Revenue Reaches Rp 23.5 Trillion in Q3

 Pelindo also reported strong growth in cargo throughput, with non-containerized cargo reaching 146 million tons in Q3 2024.
Australian States Back National Plan to Ban Children Younger than 16 from Social Media
Tech 4 hours ago

Australian States Back National Plan to Ban Children Younger than 16 from Social Media

 While Tasmania would have preferred 14, the state was prepared to support 16 in the interests of achieving national uniformity.
News Index

Most Popular

Singapore Looks Forward to Importing Green Electricity from Indonesia
1
Singapore Looks Forward to Importing Green Electricity from Indonesia
2
Indonesia Must Align with New US Leadership, Experts Say as Election Results Unfold
3
LPDP Alumni No Longer Required to Return to Indonesia, Minister Satryo Says
4
Crypto Market Surges as Trump Leads in Initial US Election Vote Count
5
Prabowo to Embark on Two-Week Trip to the Americas, UK, and China
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED