World Cup 2026: Indonesia Takes on Japan as AFC Faces Neutrality Scrutiny

Jakarta. Indonesia will face Asian powerhouse Japan in their final Group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on Tuesday, a fixture that serves as both a celebration and a serious test for both sides after they secured advancement to the next stage.

The match, to be held at Suita City Football Stadium in Osaka at 17:35 Jakarta time, comes under a controversy over the Asian Football Confederation’s (AFC) venue decisions for the fourth round of qualifiers. Critics, including Indonesian football figures, are questioning the AFC’s choice to designate Qatar and Saudi Arabia, both participating teams, as hosts, arguing it violates the principle of neutrality.

"Fourth-round matches should be held at neutral venues," said Junior Team Manager Ahmed Zaki, suggesting countries like Japan, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and Jordan --all of whom have already qualified-- would be more suitable. He confirmed that the Indonesian Football Federation (PSSI) would formally seek clarification from the AFC.

Former national team player Bambang Nurdiansyah said that Iraq has already lodged a similar protest with the AFC.

Despite the off-field concerns, head coach Patrick Kluivert told Bolasport that he remains focused on the match and has no issue with the venue as long as it meets quality standards.

Indonesia vs Japan Preview

The Garudas booked their place in the fourth round with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over China last week, while Japan, long a World Cup regular, secured qualification back in March. Kluivert’s side is coming off consecutive 1-0 wins over Bahrain and China, results that have raised optimism about their campaign under the Dutch legend’s guidance.

“Although both teams have already qualified, we’ll treat this as a serious match. It’s a great opportunity to test ourselves against a top team,” the former Ajax player said in a press conference in Osaka on Monday.

The last time the two sides met, the Blue Samurai dismantled Indonesia 4-0 in Jakarta. But midfielder Joey Pelupessy says the team is up for the challenge. “They’re number one in the group and one of the top teams in Asia, but this is a big opportunity for us to grow and compete,” he said.

Japan, on the other hand, are coming off a surprising 0-1 defeat to Australia, which captain Wataru Endo admits added pressure to their preparations.

With their World Cup ticket secured, Japan manager Hajime Moriyasu has used the remaining qualifiers to experiment with his squad. Several key players, including Kaoru Mitoma and Hidemasa Morita, have been rested, while newcomers like Yu Hirakawa and Kota Tawaratsumida have been given debuts.

For Indonesia, goalkeeper Emil Audero impressed on his international debut against China, keeping a clean sheet and showing composure under pressure. Winger Yance Sayuri also made his first appearance and is likely to feature again.

Barring injuries, Kluivert is expected to stick with his core squad, balancing development with consistency.

Projected Lineups

Japan: Tani; Machida, Watanabe, Hiroki; Kamada, Kubo, Endo, Fujita; Nakamura, Hirakawa; Machino

Indonesia: Audero; Hubner, Idzes, Ridho; Verdonk, Pelupessy, Haye, Sayuri; Kambuaya, Vikri; Romeny

