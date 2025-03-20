World Cup Qualifiers: Garuda Aim to Break 44-Year Drought Against Socceroos

Jakarta. Indonesia will face Australia in a crucial 2026 World Cup qualifying match on Thursday at 4:10 p.m. Jakarta time at Sydney Football Stadium. The Garuda are aiming for a rare victory against the Socceroos, having won just once in 20 previous encounters.

Historically, Indonesia has struggled against Australia, suffering 15 defeats since their first meeting on November 17, 1967. The nation's only triumph came 44 years ago, on August 30, 1981, when Herry Risdianto’s late goal secured a 1-0 win in the 1982 World Cup qualifiers at Gelora 10 November Stadium in Surabaya.

Indonesia has since failed to register another victory, recording two draws and eight losses in their last ten meetings. However, a goalless draw in their most recent clash at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium (GBK) in Jakarta during the 2026 World Cup qualifiers on September 10, 2024, offered a sign of progress.

With momentum on their side, Patrick Kluivert’s squad is determined to break the long-standing drought and secure a historic win in Sydney.

Advertisement

Squad Updates and Tactical Adjustments

Kluivert, who recently took over from Shin Tae-yong, has made minimal changes to the team composition. Of the 30 players called up, only one debutant from Liga 1 Indonesia, Septian Bagaskara (Dewa United), has been included after impressing with seven goals this season.

Four other new faces are set to earn their first caps:

Ole Romeny (Oxford United)

Dean James (Go Ahead Eagles)

Joey Pelupessy (Lommel)

Emil Audero (Palermo)

Australia, under head coach Tony Popovic, has also introduced four fresh names to the squad:

Nectarios Triantis (Hibernian FC)

Kai Trewin (Melbourne City)

Alex Grant (Sydney FC)

Ryan Teague (Melbourne City)

Additionally, experienced players such as Jason Davidson, Adam Taggart, Marco Tilio, Daniel Arzani, Fran Karacic, and Tom Glover return to the national setup.

Kluivert, known for favoring a 4-3-3 formation, may opt for a 3-4-1-2 setup due to the limited preparation time.



Expected starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Maarten Paes

Defenders: Jay Idzes, Mees Hilgers, Rizky Ridho

Wing-backs: Kevin Diks (right), Calvin Verdonk (left)

Midfielders: Thom Haye, Joey Pelupessy

Playmaker: Marselino Ferdinan

Forwards: Ole Romeny, Septian Bagaskara

Kluivert acknowledged in a pre-match press conference that implementing major tactical changes within a short timeframe would be difficult, though he hinted at some minor adjustments without providing specific details.

Match Stakes and Group Standings

Heading into the match, Indonesia sits third in Group C with six points, while Australia occupies second place with seven points. The stakes are high, as the winner of this fixture could move closer to securing direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup alongside group leaders Japan.

A defeat, however, could jeopardize either team’s chances, given the tight competition in Group C.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: